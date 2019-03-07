Digital Trends
Vizio drops the price on its 4K QLED TV just in time for March Madness

Simon Cohen
By

March might be the month that basketball fans like to circle on their calendars, but it’s also — not-so-coincidentally — one of the best times to snag a deal on a new 4K TV. Vizio has always been a big March Madness player, and this year is no exception. It just revealed discounts on a big selection of its 4K TVs, including its top of the line P-Series Quantum models, so without further delay, here’s what’s on-tap. Keep in mind, some of the deals aren’t in effect just yet, and some are only on for another day or two.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR TV

vizio p series quantum pq65 f1 review press

Dollar for dollar, it just doesn’t get any better than Vizio’s P-Series Quantum 4K HDR TVs. For a price that comes in way under those charged by Samsung for its QLED models, you get a TV that comes absurdly close to matching their specs in terms of picture quality. These TVs were an outrageous value when they were going for their initial prices, but now it’s a total no-brainer. Sadly it’s only the 65-inch model that’s on sale, but you didn’t really want a 55-inch, did you?

  • 65-inch PQ65-F1
    $1,600 at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Vizio — Save $500
    $1,500 at Sam’s Club and Costco — Save $600
    Effective from: March 8, 2019 – March 14, 2019

Vizio P-Series 4K HDR TV

vizio-p-series

Vizio also has some of its other models on discount too: While it might not pack quite the visual punch of the P-Series Quantum, the standard P-Series are still fantastic TVs for the price. The biggest discounts are on the biggest size (75-inches) but frankly even $30 off one of these models is nothing to sneer at. If you want the 55-inch, you need to hurry, as it’s only on sale for another 48 hours.

  • 55-inch P55-F1
    $730 at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Vizio — Save $30
    $700 at Sam’s Club and Costco — Save $60
    Effective from: March 3, 2019 – March 9, 2019
  • 65-inch P65-F1
    $1,000 at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Vizio — Save $100
    $950 at Sam’s Club and Costco — Save $150
    Effective from: March 3, 2019 – March 28, 2019
  • 75-inch P75-F1
    $1,700 at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Vizio — Save $300
    $1,600 at Sam’s Club and Costco — Save $400
    Effective from: February 22, 2019 – March 10, 2019, then again from March 15, 2019 – March 21, 2019

Vizio M-Series 4K HDR TV

vizio march 4k tv deals smarcast m series

Though we haven’t sat down with a Vizio M-Series TV since 2017, we can recommend this model without hesitation. For eye-popping HDR on a 4K screen, it’s going to be well-nigh impossible to find a 70-inch model for less than these prices.

  • 70-inch M70-F0
    $1,200 at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Vizio — Save $100
    $1,180 at Sam’s Club and Costco — Save $120
    Effective from: March 11, 2019 – April 30, 2019

Audio

Vizio Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

We’ve yet to kick the tires speakers on Vizio’s budget-priced 5.1.2 home theater sound system, but if it delivers even remotely as good performance as the 5.1.4 system, you can rest assured these are both excellent additions to your viewing room, especially if space is at a premium.

  • Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 Home Theater Sound System SB36512-F6
    $400 at Best Buy and Vizio — Save $100
    Effective from: March 10, 2019 – March 23, 2019
  • Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound System  SB46514-F6
    $900 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Vizio — Save $100
    Effective from: March 17, 2019 – March 23, 2019

