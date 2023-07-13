 Skip to main content
Save $200 on this 75-inch Vizio QLED 4K TV at Walmart

John Alexander
By
Vizio 2023 M-series TV hanging on a wall.

Usually when we find great deals on TVs, they aren’t this year’s model. But that isn’t always true. Today, we found a 75-inch Vizio MQ6 QLED 4K TV going for $200 off. At an original price of $898, and a sale price of $698, that makes it nearly (but not quite) 25% off. Did something go wrong? Do the people hate this TV? Apparently not, as the TV is incredibly highly reviewed by Walmart customers. (This is a Walmart deal, so go ahead and tap the button below to see for yourself.) Could it really be that Walmart is just this generous, this early? Read on to find out more about one of the quickest TV deals we’re seeing right now, a bit about the QLED technology behind it, and why you should buy it.

Why you should buy a 75-inch Vizio MQ6 QLED 4K TV

Walmart wants you to see the word “NEW” in big letters when you see this TV. So, what are we seeing on this TV that warrants the capital letters? Well, for a TV in this price range, and comparing it to other members of the best TVs like it that are slightly older, we can find some contrasts. For example, the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 QLED 4K TV emphasizes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It’s a lightning fast internet protocol that isn’t exactly new, but about to become increasingly useful as more and more Wi-Fi 6 routers are being used and internet connections are at the speed to support it. Other improvements include the ‘ThinFrame Design’ a clear homage to Samsung’s The Frame. Beyond that, expect many of the great things you would from any 4K TV, including Bluetooth headphone support, free viewing options, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Next, we investigate one of the most important things about the 75-inch Vizio MQ6 QLED 4K TV: It’s a QLED. Comparing QLED vs OLED, the two primary TV techs of the current era, we decided that OLED TVs win out… slightly. Where QLED TVs, such as the one on this great sale, win out is for their lower price tag, longer life span, and ability to deliver a higher brightness. Maybe Walmart is just leaning into what makes QLED special — good value for the money — and making it a true winner with this deal? The 75-inch Vizio MQ6 QLED 4K TV is usually $898, already good for a 75-inch TV, is down $200 to $698. So, take a look for yourself by tapping the button below and see if this member of a new generation of 4K TVs is right for your home.

