I just found this bass-heavy Vizio 20-inch home theater sound bar for $70

Vizio 20-inch soundbar deal at Target
Sound bars are great for small living spaces and enclosed areas, but I prefer full-size surround systems with some booming bass and immersive audio wrapping around you. However, with the right technology that’s possible without a full surround system. More importantly, the bass can also be kicked up a notch with a proper woofer incorporated. All of that describes the Vizio 20-inch sound bar, a compact home theater system with integrated deep bass. It’s on sale today at Target for $10. That’s not a huge discount, but the price is already super competitive. Normally $80, it’s only $70 today but for a limited time. Go check it out.

Why shop this Vizio 20-inch sound bar deal?

Despite its ultra-compact design that won’t take up much space on your entertainment stand or mantle, this Vizio 20-inch soundbar sure packs a punch. It offers bold performance with a 91-decibel rating of total SPL output. Powerful two-channel sound fills the room, across two built-in full-range speakers.

The 70Hz to 20kHz frequency response ensures you hear clear, authentically reproduced audio that’s exactly as the sound designers and movie engineers wanted you to hear. DTX Virtual:X is great for virtualized 3D sound experiences, especially while watching content that supports it. Above all, you have some excellent connectivity options. Use traditional cables via the 3.5mm audio jack to get set up and listen in minutes, or opt for Bluetooth for wireless connectivity to stream your favorite music, podcasts, and audio, as well.

If you don’t want a surround system that’s too expensive but still want access to an immersive, quality cinematic experience, this Vizio sound bar is the way to go. It’s excellent for game rooms, living rooms, man caves, basements, dungeons, offices, and anything in between.

Now, the discount isn’t a big one — you only save $10 — but that’s okay because at its normal price the Vizio 20-inch soundbar is more than competitive. Instead of $80, you can take it home for $70 and have it all set up in mere minutes. Imagine how much money you’ll save on movie tickets. Pair this sound bar with a large, gorgeous TV and you can watch most, if not all, new movies and shows at home in true cinematic glory.

