For inexpensive soundbar deals, look no further than Walmart which has a Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer down to $139. It usually costs $158, but it’s even cheaper with the $19 discount bringing it down to $139. If you’re looking for a relatively cheap way of improving the sound in your living room setup, this is a good option. We’re here to tell why or you can simply click the button below to go straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer

Vizio makes some of the best soundbars for anyone on a budget. While the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer doesn’t make the cut on the list, it’s still worth strongly considering. It has a simple yet convenient 2.1 design with its two full-range speakers providing great sound and clarity for the price. It promises brilliant clarity alongside thunderous bass thanks to Dolby Audio support and DTS Digital Surround as well.

Besides the soundbar, the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer also comes with a 4.5-inch wireless subwoofer that provides deep and accurate bass down to 50Hz. Optimized for 4K HDR content, it also has DTS Virtual:X technology to provide more immersive sound while there’s also DTS TruVolume HD which maintains a consistent volume level so you don’t have to worry about fluctuations between dialog and louder sounds.

At all times, you can adjust things just how you like with selectable EQ and tone, along with level and balance controls. The Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer is simple to set up with HDMI ARC and Bluetooth connectivity giving you plenty of options. With up to 96dB, it can get pretty loud when you want it to as well. Wrapping up the plentiful supply of options, the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer also has voice assistant support associated with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

A surprisingly feature-packed soundbar for the price, the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer is usually priced at $158. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $139 so you save $19 on the regular price. Even cheaper than before, this is quite the bargain for those who want better sound for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

