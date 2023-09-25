 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this Vizio soundbar and wireless subwoofer for $139 today

Jennifer Allen
By
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV
Vizio

For inexpensive soundbar deals, look no further than Walmart which has a Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer down to $139. It usually costs $158, but it’s even cheaper with the $19 discount bringing it down to $139. If you’re looking for a relatively cheap way of improving the sound in your living room setup, this is a good option. We’re here to tell why or you can simply click the button below to go straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer

Vizio makes some of the best soundbars for anyone on a budget. While the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer doesn’t make the cut on the list, it’s still worth strongly considering. It has a simple yet convenient 2.1 design with its two full-range speakers providing great sound and clarity for the price. It promises brilliant clarity alongside thunderous bass thanks to Dolby Audio support and DTS Digital Surround as well.

Besides the soundbar, the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer also comes with a 4.5-inch wireless subwoofer that provides deep and accurate bass down to 50Hz. Optimized for 4K HDR content, it also has DTS Virtual:X technology to provide more immersive sound while there’s also DTS TruVolume HD which maintains a consistent volume level so you don’t have to worry about fluctuations between dialog and louder sounds.

Related

At all times, you can adjust things just how you like with selectable EQ and tone, along with level and balance controls. The Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer is simple to set up with HDMI ARC and Bluetooth connectivity giving you plenty of options. With up to 96dB, it can get pretty loud when you want it to as well. Wrapping up the plentiful supply of options, the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer also has voice assistant support associated with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

A surprisingly feature-packed soundbar for the price, the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer is usually priced at $158. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $139 so you save $19 on the regular price. Even cheaper than before, this is quite the bargain for those who want better sound for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry – Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $400 off right now
The Samsung Q910C soundbar underneath a TV while someone is playing a game.

For a high-end soundbar experience, check out the soundbar deals at Samsung at the moment. Today, you can buy the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $1,000 meaning you save $400 on the usual price of $1,400. One of the best soundbars you can buy right now, this is one not to be missed if you want to upgrade your home cinema setup. Here's what you need to know while you consider hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar
A strong contender among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around, the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar offers exceptional sound quality. Its 9.1.2 channel sound provides layers of dimension and crystal-clear surround sound at its simplest. Alongside that, if you have the right Samsung TV with Q-Symphony support, you can pair them together so that the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar works with your TV speakers and operates as one. That means an optimized performance with everything syncing together perfectly.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch 4K TV for $270
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy has one of the cheaper TV deals out there with $130 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV. Already priced at a very respectable $400, it's even cheaper now thanks to the $130 discount bringing it down to $270. If you've been waiting to buy a cheap 4K TV for your living room, bedroom or den, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here's everything else you might need to know about the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV
While Insignia doesn't feature in our look at the best TV brands, it's still a fairly well-regarded name in the budget TV world. Owned by Best Buy, it's ideal if you just need something inexpensive rather than a powerhouse for your home cinema. With the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you get a 55-inch 4K display with HDR10 support so that you gain a wide range of color details along with sharper contrast. While it might not rival the looks of the very best TVs, you've still got something that's likely to look better than your previous TV.

Read more
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds today
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 four colors.

If you’re in the market for some new earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are seeing a pretty good discount at Best Buy today. The popular in-ear headphones are going for just $100. This makes for a $50 savings, as they would regularly set you back $150. This is a really good price point for these earbuds, as they’re made to compete with the Apple AirPods 3, but cost significantly less with this deal. Free shipping is included as well.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
There are a lot of wireless earbud options on the market nowadays, as our roundup of the best wireless earbuds can attest. But if you’re looking for an affordable, all-purpose set of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a set worth considering. They’re compact, comfortable, and provide impressive sound quality. They provide solid bass and high quality midtones, a combination that can be hard to find in a pair of earbuds. And while earbuds generally can all be called compact and portable, the Galaxy Buds 2 do a particular good job of it with an efficiently-sized case that tucks away easily into backpacks and even pants pockets.

Read more