If you’re not impressed with the audio output of your 4K TV, that’s probably because its speakers aren’t powerful enough for the sound that you want. The easy solution is to invest in soundbar deals like Walmart’s offer for the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. Here’s your chance to get the surround sound system for less than $200, as a $23 discount pulls its price down to just $196 from its original price of $219. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure if this bargain will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar

The Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is a surround sound system because according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the “5” in its name means it comes with five channels — the standard left and right channels, a center channel for better dialog clarity, and two more channels for surround sound speakers that are supported by Dolby Audio and DTS Surround. Meanwhile, the “1” means that the soundbar comes with a subwoofer, and in this case, it’s a wireless subwoofer that you can place anywhere in the living room where you want deep bass to come from.

Setting up the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is easy as it uses HDMI ARC technology, and you can customize its output with adjustable EQ and tone, level, and balance controls. You can also use the soundbar as a Bluetooth speaker for playing music from your mobile devices, and it works with voice commands to control your other smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant.

For much better audio, your purchase from TV deals should be accompanied by a surround sound system like the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. It’s currently available from Walmart for $196, for savings of $23 on its sticker price of $219. Once this offer expires, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar for less than $200, so don’t waste any more time if you want it. Proceed with the transaction immediately so that you don’t miss out on this bargain.

