Get this Vizio 5.1 surround sound system for under $200 with this deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Vizio 5.1-channel V-Series soundbar and included subwoofer and speakers against a white background.
Vizio

If you’re not impressed with the audio output of your 4K TV, that’s probably because its speakers aren’t powerful enough for the sound that you want. The easy solution is to invest in soundbar deals like Walmart’s offer for the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. Here’s your chance to get the surround sound system for less than $200, as a $23 discount pulls its price down to just $196 from its original price of $219. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure if this bargain will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar

The Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is a surround sound system because according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the “5” in its name means it comes with five channels — the standard left and right channels, a center channel for better dialog clarity, and two more channels for surround sound speakers that are supported by Dolby Audio and DTS Surround. Meanwhile, the “1” means that the soundbar comes with a subwoofer, and in this case, it’s a wireless subwoofer that you can place anywhere in the living room where you want deep bass to come from.

Setting up the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is easy as it uses HDMI ARC technology, and you can customize its output with adjustable EQ and tone, level, and balance controls. You can also use the soundbar as a Bluetooth speaker for playing music from your mobile devices, and it works with voice commands to control your other smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant.

For much better audio, your purchase from TV deals should be accompanied by a surround sound system like the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. It’s currently available from Walmart for $196, for savings of $23 on its sticker price of $219. Once this offer expires, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar for less than $200, so don’t waste any more time if you want it. Proceed with the transaction immediately so that you don’t miss out on this bargain.

If you have a Samsung TV, buy a Q-Series soundbar in this sale
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

If you got a Samsung TV with a discount from TV deals, you're surely going to enjoy a magnificent display. However, if you think the audio is lacking, that's because there's not enough space to fit premium speakers. It's highly recommended that you also invest in a Samsung Q-Series soundbar to access the fantastic Q-Symphony feature and create the perfect home theater system. These soundbars don't come cheap, but fortunately, Samsung slashed their prices. For example, the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar is down to $1,400 from $1,900 for savings of $500, but like all the offers in this sale, it will only be available for a limited time.

Why you should buy a Samsung Q-Series soundbar
The primary purpose of pairing a Samsung Q-Series soundbar with a Samsung TV is to enable Q-Symphony, which allows the soundbar and the TV to operate as one. This optimizes the channels, which creates an orchestrated audio experience that you can't get from any other TV and soundbar combination. Other important features found in Samsung Q-Series soundbars include SpaceFit Sound Pro that calibrates the audio according to the environment, and built-in voice assistants to enable voice commands for various functions.

VIZIO rolls out all-new Quantum 4K QLED smart TVs: Get them at Walmart right now
VIZIO M75Q6-L4 all-new Quantum 4K QLED HDR smart TVs

When brands launch new TVs, especially models that utilize the latest technologies, the prices tend to be expensive. But it doesn't always have to be that way, and one brand proving it to the world is VIZIO. More specifically, VIZIO is launching all-new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TVs in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. Here's the kicker: Both models will be available at Walmart and are incredibly affordable. Starting at $498, you can get your hands on a shiny new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV, leveraging next-generation colors and clarity with HDR Dolby Vision support and spectacular Quantum Color technology (QLED) that puts over 1 billion colors on screen. These sets are excellent for gaming, too, thanks to AMD FreeSync compatibility and the option to crank up frame rates to 120Hz when in 1080P. Of course, there's much more to share about these VIZIO TVs, so keep reading.

Why you should buy the all-new VIZIO Quantum 4K QLED HDR smart TVs
There are two new models, one a 65-inch panel and the other in a 75-inch size. Both utilize QLED Quantum Color technology in a 4K UHD (2160P) resolution. At the top of the list of features is WiFi 6, the latest wireless connectivity tech for faster, better, and less congested internet connections. You'll want a WiFi 6-capable router to support those faster connections, by the way. Central to the wireless connectivity is VIZIO's smart TV platform with WatchFree+, a service not unlike cable TV that gives you access to thousands of on-demand and freely available content.

Get this Vizio soundbar and wireless subwoofer for $139 today
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

For inexpensive soundbar deals, look no further than Walmart which has a Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer down to $139. It usually costs $158, but it's even cheaper with the $19 discount bringing it down to $139. If you're looking for a relatively cheap way of improving the sound in your living room setup, this is a good option. We're here to tell why or you can simply click the button below to go straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer
Vizio makes some of the best soundbars for anyone on a budget. While the Vizio V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar and subwoofer doesn't make the cut on the list, it's still worth strongly considering. It has a simple yet convenient 2.1 design with its two full-range speakers providing great sound and clarity for the price. It promises brilliant clarity alongside thunderous bass thanks to Dolby Audio support and DTS Digital Surround as well.

