 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Vizio’s WatchFree+ streaming service joins the Vizio app for mobile viewing from anywhere

By

WatchFree+, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service that’s available on all Vizio smart TVs, is now available to watch anywhere, thanks to its inclusion in the Vizio app for iOS and Android devices.

You don’t need to own a Vizio TV to stream WatchFree+ content — the app is free to download for anyone — but there’s a big benefit for those who use the service on a Vizio TV: the mobile version of WatchFree+ will let you pick up where you left off if you have to pause your TV-based session.

Vizio WatchFree+ FAST service within the Vizio mobile app.
Vizio

Existing Vizio customers will also be able to access personalized recommendations and their channel favorites via the Vizio app.

Recommended Videos

WatchFree+ is one of many FAST services (others include Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel, and Tubi) that offer a variety of linear streaming channels. Just like free, over-the-air TV stations, these FAST channels are free, but ad-supported.

In the case of WatchFree+, the service offers over 260 live entertainment channels, plus 40 local channels featuring sports, news, and kids programming. There’s also a catalog of over 15,000-plus movies and shows that can be streamed on demand, including Law & Order, Deal or No Deal, and Project Runway.

You can watch any WatchFree+ content on-the-go, but access is limited to locations in the U.S. — you won’t be able to stream the service if you travel outside the country.

The Vizio app contains additional tools for controlling Vizio TVs while at home. There’s a remote, a screen that lets you set your favorite streaming apps for one-tap access, and the ability to manage streaming subscriptions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
AT&T is renaming its streaming video service yet again
AT&T TV rebrands as DirecTV Stream.

AT&T is going to rename its streaming video services, which include AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, and AT&T Watch TV, to "DirecTV Stream" on August 26, according to The Verge. Why the name change? It appears to be part of an effort to establish a new brand for the company's video properties, which were formally spun off into a new company earlier in August.

And while that might be a perfectly legitimate reason to change the service's name, it's enough to make our heads spin. Since 2019, AT&T has engaged in a confusing set of product launches and rebranding efforts that have used both AT&T and DirecTV names. The company's original effort at a cable TV alternative streaming service was called DirecTV Now. You could use it with your existing broadband internet connection and it didn't require a set-top box. This service was rebranded as AT&T TV Now, but ended up eventually being absorbed by AT&T TV, a service that still delivered live TV content over the internet, but required a dedicated Android TV set-top box, making it the logical successor to AT&T's U-verse TV service. All the while, the company kept alive its AT&T Watch TV service, which is a very lightweight package of more than 35 live TV channels.

Read more
T-Mobile’s TVision live TV streaming service starts at $10 a month, with a catch
T-Mobile TVision

Cord-cutters will soon have yet another option when it comes to ditching their cable or satellite subscriptions: T-Mobile is launching TVision, a live TV streaming service that starts at just $10 per month, with special bundles for live news, sports, entertainment, and premium channels. It launches November 1, but unlike competitors such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, you must be a qualifying T-Mobile subscriber to sign up for TVision.

If you are a T-Mobile customer (or you become one), the company claims you can save up to half of your regular cable bill. "A TV package on the average cable bill costs $156 — and that’s before add-on fees," according to the TVision website. Your actual savings will depend a lot on which TVision package you choose, but there's no doubt that you can spend as little as $10 per month if your needs are minimal.

Read more
Plex adds Crackle library to its free movies and TV service
Plex Free Movies and TV adds Crackle

Plex is adding the full Crackle library to its selection of free movies and TV shows, the company announced Friday.

Plex originally launched as a way to keep private media content organized and accessible on all of your devices, but last year, the company debuted a separate-yet-related free movie and TV streaming service called Plex Free Movies and TV.

Read more