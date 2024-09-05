WatchFree+, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service that’s available on all Vizio smart TVs, is now available to watch anywhere, thanks to its inclusion in the Vizio app for iOS and Android devices.

You don’t need to own a Vizio TV to stream WatchFree+ content — the app is free to download for anyone — but there’s a big benefit for those who use the service on a Vizio TV: the mobile version of WatchFree+ will let you pick up where you left off if you have to pause your TV-based session.

Existing Vizio customers will also be able to access personalized recommendations and their channel favorites via the Vizio app.

WatchFree+ is one of many FAST services (others include Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel, and Tubi) that offer a variety of linear streaming channels. Just like free, over-the-air TV stations, these FAST channels are free, but ad-supported.

In the case of WatchFree+, the service offers over 260 live entertainment channels, plus 40 local channels featuring sports, news, and kids programming. There’s also a catalog of over 15,000-plus movies and shows that can be streamed on demand, including Law & Order, Deal or No Deal, and Project Runway.

You can watch any WatchFree+ content on-the-go, but access is limited to locations in the U.S. — you won’t be able to stream the service if you travel outside the country.

The Vizio app contains additional tools for controlling Vizio TVs while at home. There’s a remote, a screen that lets you set your favorite streaming apps for one-tap access, and the ability to manage streaming subscriptions.