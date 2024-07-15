Best Walmart Prime Day TV Sale: OLED, QLED and 4K for cheap

With many Prime Day deals going on right now, we’ve focused on a retailer who also has their own sale right now — Walmart. Below, you’ll find all the best Walmart Prime Day TV deals as well as a look at what to consider before buying any of them. Walmart is always a good place to check out for TV deals whether you want something super cheap for a bedroom or you’re looking for high-end Prime Day OLED TV deals or Prime Day QLED TV deals. Keep reading and we’ll take you through everything you need to know.

Top 3 Walmart Prime Day TV deals

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $248, was $380

For a budget-friendly screen, you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and High Dynamic Range for even better image quality, this TV punches way above its price. The TV runs on the Roku platform for access to streaming shows, and you’ll be able to use the Roku app as a second remote or to use voice commands for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $380, but it’s even cheaper at only $248 following a $132 discount from Walmart for Prime Day.

Hisense 75-inch U6H Series QLED 4K TV — $498, was $796

Enjoy the benefits of QLED technology through the 75-inch Hisense U6H Series QLED 4K TV. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this display will create a cinematic experience within the comfort of your own living room. It’s also a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform, for access to all of the popular streaming services as well as to Google Assistant for voice commands to all of your smart home devices. From $796, the 75-inch Hisense U6H Series QLED 4K TV is down to only $498, with Walmart’s $298 discount pushing it to must-buy territory.

Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV — $2,978, was $3,499

OLED technology is best enjoyed on a large screen, so if you’re interested, you’re going to want to buy something like the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV. It’s powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR that delivers natural colors, detailed blacks, and high peak brightness, and it runs on the Google TV platform to let you watch streaming shows and movies. It’s also perfect for the PlayStation 5 as it offers exclusive features to make the console’s gameplay even more memorable. It’s on sale from Walmart for Prime Day for $2,978, for savings of $521 on its original price of $3,499, and every penny will be worth it.

How to choose a TV from Walmart on Prime Day

When buying a new TV, there’s a lot to consider. That goes for whether you’re buying from Walmart or elsewhere. For Walmart specific advice though, we recommend that the TV you’re buying comes direct from the retailer rather than via a third-party seller. That way, you can be guaranteed to receive what you’ve ordered without any risk of a mistake.

The next step is to consider what you can afford. TVs are available in a wide range of different budgets with very cheap TVs available for bedrooms or dens but also some high-end examples which are perfect for a home cinema room. Think about what you can afford as well as how you plan on using the TV. Additionally, think about what size TV you need. You might be able to afford a huge 85-inch model but have you got the room available to fit it in? No one wants a living room heavily restricted by a TV which simply gets in the way of everything and you don’t want to be forced to sit too close to your TV either.

Once you’ve figured all that out, it’s time to consider which of the best TV brands to buy from. We’ve mostly exclusively featured all the best TV brands here because that’s how much we like them. If you’re looking for something high-end, focus on LG, Sony, and Samsung. Cheaper TVs are great from any of these as well as Hisense and TCL.

Tied into the price, you should also think about if you want a QLED TV or a OLED TV. Both have advantages and are great if you’re an avid movie watcher or love playing games.

Ideally, you want to get something that features in our look at the best TVs but that’s going to involve investing a lot. Still, it’s a good starting point if you simply want the best around. Once you’ve figured out your budget and why you need a new TV, you’re all set to focus on the best ones you can afford.

How we chose these Walmart Prime Day TV deals

We spend every day of the year looking for great TV deals. We often check Walmart because it’s one of the best retailers for TV deals meaning we know the landscape and we know what to expect. We seek out the cheapest prices at Walmart but we’re not fooled by incremental discounts as we know what the prices are usually like. That means we only feature the deals that are truly worth your money — not ones that are keen to wrap you up in Prime Day excitement.

Besides focusing on cheap TV deals, we also look for high quality. We only feature TVs here that we would recommend to others or that we would buy for ourselves. You can trust all the brands included here and also know that you’re buying good quality technology rather than anything that’s too outdated for most people.

Acknowledging that different people have different budgets, we arrange everything in price order so you can easily look at a glance for what works for you. We also update regularly so if a new and awesome deal appears, we’ll make sure you’re the first to know about it, assuming you’ve bookmarked this page.

Good Walmart Prime Day TV deals are only good if it’s a TV worth owning and one that is priced well. We never lose sight of that.