Watch Samsung’s new ad for its upcoming Vision AI technology

The next big thing in television - Samsung Vision AI is here
Updated less than 7 minutes ago

At CES 2025 on Sunday, Samsung unveiled its latest innovations in AI-powered display technologies. Vision AI, as it’s called, is aimed at transforming TVs and other smart devices into interactive, intelligent companions.

The Korean tech giant has just released a short video ad imagining how Vision AI could help to improve a family’s viewing experience on a TV at home. You can watch it at the top of this page.

At the heart of Samsung Vision AI are a bunch of personalized features that are designed to redefine how users interact with their screens.

Here’s a brief summary of some of the Vision AI features:

Click to Search offers instant information about what’s on screen — whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content — all without disrupting the viewing experience.

Live Translate, powered by on-device AI translation model, eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations, allowing viewers to enjoy global content seamlessly.

Generative Wallpaper transforms screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, allowing users to make images that perfectly match their taste or occasion.

Samsung Food can identify food that’s in the movies and shows that you’re watching. It can even deliver recipes for the dishes to your screen. The feature will link to Samsung’s smart refrigerators, helping to identify the missing ingredients from the recipes, and even offering to order them for you.

Samsung Vision AI also promises advancements in picture and sound quality, with on-device AI picture and sound technologies analyzing content and environmental factors in real time, dynamically adjusting visuals and audio for an optimized home theater experience.

With Vision AI, “TV gets to know you,” Samsung’s ad says. “Who you are, what you love, so you can explore so much more. Understand things in new ways, let your imagination go wild, made just for you. This isn’t just a new television. It’s a whole new vision. Because the TV of tomorrow isn’t about what’s on. It’s about who’s watching.”

Curiously, the ad appears to suggest that Vision AI will even be able to work out what the family dog likes to watch. Hopefully we’ll be able to try that out when we get our first proper chance to test the new AI-powered technology in the coming months.

