Which LG TV should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

When it comes to the best Black Friday TV deals, LG will undoubtedly be a part of your options. The South Korean electronics manufacturer is synonymous not just with quality televisions, but also with some of the best Black Friday deals around. The hard part is knowing what to look for since there are so many great LG TV deals to be had. Here, we’ll help you narrow things down to our two favorite picks.

Which LG TV should you buy on Black Friday?

We asked Caleb Denison, our resident TV expert, what he’s looking out for come Black Friday. “It’s an embarrassment of riches,” he said, noting that there were some great TV deals to be had ahead of the official shopping holiday.

And LG is an excellent place to start. The company doesn’t just sell electronics, it has its own subsidiary that makes the display panels itself. So it’s not just relying on someone else to get things right. That’s true for all the different sorts of backlighting and processors and tech that go into LG TVs. It can be a bit daunting trying to choose the best LG TV to buy on Black Friday.

When it comes to great prices on great TVs that should last a long time while giving you the specs and features you want today, there are two standouts.

Look for LG C1 OLED deals on Black Friday

When it comes to television tech, OLED is where it’s at. Short for “organic light-emitting diode,” OLED basically means that each individual pixel can turn itself off and on. That means the best control over the brightness and contrast, which is what makes the picture just about as good as it can be.

And given that OLED TVs are about as good as it comes these days, they tend to have higher prices than LED TVs, which is what makes them the perfect targets to scope out for Black Friday deals.

The LG C1 comes in five sizes, ranging from 48 inches up to a whopping 83 inches. The bigger savings tend to come in the middle ground, so be on the lookout for deals on the 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models.

In addition to the OLED panels, you’ll have support for 4K resolution and upscaling via LG’s α9 Gen 4 AI Processor. There’s also support for Dolby Vision for HDR, and Dolby Atmos for audio, and it’s G-SYNC- and FreeSync-compatible if you’re looking at using the C1 for gaming.

And if you’re the sort who doesn’t want to have to plug in any sort of streaming stick or box, you’ll find that the webOS operating system on board has most of the major streaming apps, which you’ll control via LG’s Magic Remote.

Look for LG NanoCell 90 Series LED

If you’re not looking to get into the OLED-level pricing, you can save a few bucks but still get a great viewing experience with the LG NanoCell 90 Series. These are LED TVs, which employ multiple lighting zones to create a picture. The more zones the better, and LG’s NanoCell panels have a fair amount of special sauce to hit that sweet spot between price and performance.

The NanoCell 90 Series comes in four sizes — 55, 65, 75, and 86 inches — with 4K resolution supported throughout. They’re all powered by LG’s α7 Gen4 AI Processor, which provides for 4K upscaling for content that’s not in that native resolution. There’s also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Like LG’s other TVs, webOS handles the heavy lifting and provides all the built-in apps you’ll need, along with support for smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

