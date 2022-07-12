Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the more sought-after Prime Day deals has got to be on televisions. They’re big. They’re bulky. And while they’re not necessarily the most expensive electronics purchase you’ll have in the near term, they’re definitely right up there.

And the cool thing is that we absolutely know that there are going to be some sweet deals on TVs on Prime Day — because Amazon has already told us. And that’s before you get into the other companies that are looking to move some merch on one of the bigger online shopping days of the year.

Here are just a few things we’re looking out for ahead of Prime Day. Definitely check back for more once the sales event gets underway.

Which TV should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

There’s absolutely no doubt that Prime Day is going to be when you find some of the biggest savings on Amazon’s own televisions. In fact, we already know of quite a few Prime Day TV deals. Some are up and running. Others will go live on the big day. Here’s a breakdown:

Already live are a set (that’s the one from Amazon itself), and a . You’ll get deep deals on both.

And probably the craziest deal we’ve seen so far is a 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series with 4K resolution. It’s not a top-shelf TV — the refresh rate is just 60Hz — but it’s something that’d work perfectly in a spare bedroom, perhaps.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

For those who are a little more concerned about the specs, we’d also be on the lookout for any sort of savings on the , which is Amazon’s premier brand. The 65-inch model already has seen some major discounts ahead of Prime Day. That makes it that much more of an attractive option for further price reductions as part of a Prime Day TV deal.

Why Omni? For starters, it’s Amazon’s new premier offering. There’s 4K resolution, of course, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG. It’s got three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single HDMI eARC port, so you’ll be able to use any other device you want to throw at it, be it a gaming console or Blu-ray player. And Amazon Alexa is built in, so you don’t have to have an Echo Dot on hand. It’s all done through the TV.

Plus, it just looks cool.

Other Prime Day TV deals to look for

On the non-Amazon side of things — well, the sky’s the limit. You just have to set your expectations appropriately. We wouldn’t expect to see huge savings on the latest OLED models. That’s just not how this works. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be discounts worth considering.

It’s entirely possible we’ll see some pretty deep discounts on , which remain bestsellers. The TCL 5-Series is one to look out for, too. Just pay attention to the year, because some of the biggest deals might not be on the newest sets.

And it’s not uncommon for the bigger name-brand sets to see some pretty big Prime Day discounts, too. Another set that we’d be on the lookout for is the 800 series from Sony. While the newest models might not see a huge price reduction, you might well have luck with a 2021 model. That’s the sort of deal that makes a whole lot of sense going into Prime Day.

