Who needs another sports subscription? Samsung TV Plus has something free

Samsung TV Plus is giving sports fans more to watch without adding another subscription to the monthly bill. The free, ad-supported streaming service is expanding its US sports programming with Front Office Sports Tonight, a new weekday show debuting September 18.

The 30-minute program will air on Samsung Television Network (STN) at 11 p.m. ET, covering the business and culture surrounding sports rather than live games. Episodes will also be available on demand starting September 30, so catching up won’t require staying awake for the nightly broadcast.

What can sports fans expect

Hosted by Matt Iseman, Front Office Sports Tonight explores the personalities and business decisions shaping the sports industry, drawing on reporting from Front Office Sports. It’s aimed at viewers curious about what happens behind the scenes rather than those looking for another roundup of scores and highlights.

Produced by Front Office Sports Studios and BrightNorth USA, the show premiered on local television stations on September 14, four days ahead of its streaming debut.

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It’s the first daily sports news program on Samsung Television Network, with new episodes airing Monday through Friday and an additional weekend broadcast each week.

Where can viewers find the show

Front Office Sports Tonight will stream nationally on Samsung Television Network, the flagship channel of Samsung TV Plus. The service is available on compatible Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices, as well as Samsung Smart Monitors and Family Hub displays.

Samsung has previously expanded its free streaming lineup with dedicated channels for shows such as Baywatch.

There’s no subscription fee, though viewers will have to put up with ads. The new programming is currently announced for the US, and access through Samsung TV Plus requires a compatible device.

Initially, viewers will need to tune in for scheduled broadcasts. On-demand access arrives later this month.

What if you don’t own Samsung

Samsung TV Plus has an exclusive free, ad-supported streaming partnership for the show, but that doesn’t mean Front Office Sports Tonight is locked to Samsung devices.

It also airs on local television stations across the US, with broadcast distribution reaching 49 of the country’s 50 largest markets. Those without a compatible Samsung device may still be able to find it through a local station. Alternatively, Pluto TV offers free sports-related programming on a wider range of devices, although it isn’t an announced streaming home for this particular show.

For Samsung owners who’d rather skip the 11 p.m. broadcast, September 30 is the date to remember. That’s when episodes become available on demand.