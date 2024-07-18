Why is my AirPods case flashing orange and how to fix it

You absolutely love your AirPods, but then the unthinkable happens: You see a flashing orange light on the AirPods case. What does this mean? How do you fix it? We’re here to help you get back in the game with one of the best earbuds on the market.

Our steps will work with the second-generation AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and older versions.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Apple AirPods

What does an orange light mean on my AirPods?

Seeing a solid orange light on your AirPods case is positive, indicating that either your AirPods or the case itself is charging. A flashing orange LED indicates a potential issue. A lot depends on whether the earbuds are in the case.

Step 1: AirPods are in the case, solid orange light: Your AirPods are currently charging, so everything is fine when you see this message.

Step 2: Solid orange light; AirPods are not in the case: In this scenario, the charging case might not have enough battery to charge your AirPods. This means that the next time you put the AirPods in the case, you will need to connect the case to an electrical outlet to charge it.

Step 3: The light on the case is flashing orange: When the case’s light is flashing orange, it typically indicates that the AirPods cannot pair with the audio source, such as your iPhone, smart TV, or other Bluetooth-enabled device.

How to resolve a flashing orange light scenario

If the light on the AirPods case is flashing orange, there are a few things you can do to resolve the issue. The easiest thing you can do is simply wait by keeping the AirPods in the case. Hopefully, the flashing light will go away once the case or AirPods are charged enough.

If that doesn't work, let's reset and re-pair your AirPods.

Step 1: To do so, keep the AirPods in the case, then wait at least 30 seconds.

Step 2: On your iPhone, select the Settings app. In the Settings app, choose Bluetooth.

Step 3: Choose the “i” icon next to the AirPod device’s name, then choose Forget This Device, then confirm. Exit the Settings app.

Step 4: You should place the AirPods near your iPhone, then open the lid on your AirPods while pressing the setup button on the back of the earbuds case for at least 15 seconds. Follow the directions on the screen to re-pair your AirPods.

Step 5: If you're still seeing the flashing orange light on your AirPods case, the problem might be with the audio source. In this case, reboot that device and see if the problem goes away.

Step 6: You can also clean your AirPods following our directions. This solution is the one least likely to resolve the issue, but try it nonetheless.

Step 7: When all else fails, contact Apple Support. Hopefully, it can assist you with resolving the flashing orange light situation.