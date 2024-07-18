 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

Why is my AirPods case flashing orange and how to fix it

By
apple airpods pro 2 review 00018
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

You absolutely love your AirPods, but then the unthinkable happens: You see a flashing orange light on the AirPods case. What does this mean? How do you fix it? We’re here to help you get back in the game with one of the best earbuds on the market.

Our steps will work with the second-generation AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and older versions.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Apple AirPods

A man wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

What does an orange light mean on my AirPods?

Seeing a solid orange light on your AirPods case is positive, indicating that either your AirPods or the case itself is charging. A flashing orange LED indicates a potential issue. A lot depends on whether the earbuds are in the case.

Step 1: AirPods are in the case, solid orange light: Your AirPods are currently charging, so everything is fine when you see this message.

Step 2: Solid orange light; AirPods are not in the case: In this scenario, the charging case might not have enough battery to charge your AirPods. This means that the next time you put the AirPods in the case, you will need to connect the case to an electrical outlet to charge it.

Step 3: The light on the case is flashing orange: When the case’s light is flashing orange, it typically indicates that the AirPods cannot pair with the audio source, such as your iPhone, smart TV, or other Bluetooth-enabled device.

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro in an open case with water splashed on them.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

How to resolve a flashing orange light scenario

If the light on the AirPods case is flashing orange, there are a few things you can do to resolve the issue. The easiest thing you can do is simply wait by keeping the AirPods in the case. Hopefully, the flashing light will go away once the case or AirPods are charged enough.

If that doesn't work, let's reset and re-pair your AirPods.

Step 1: To do so, keep the AirPods in the case, then wait at least 30 seconds.

Step 2: On your iPhone, select the Settings app. In the Settings app, choose Bluetooth.

Step 3: Choose the “i” icon next to the AirPod device’s name, then choose Forget This Device, then confirm. Exit the Settings app.

Screenshot showing how to unpair AirPods from iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 4: You should place the AirPods near your iPhone, then open the lid on your AirPods while pressing the setup button on the back of the earbuds case for at least 15 seconds. Follow the directions on the screen to re-pair your AirPods.

Step 5: If you're still seeing the flashing orange light on your AirPods case, the problem might be with the audio source. In this case, reboot that device and see if the problem goes away.

Step 6: You can also clean your AirPods following our directions. This solution is the one least likely to resolve the issue, but try it nonetheless.

Step 7: When all else fails, contact Apple Support. Hopefully, it can assist you with resolving the flashing orange light situation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Best AirPods Max deals: New and refurbished for $410
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Apple has a wide variety of AirPods on the market and the AirPods Max are its high end offering. And while they’re a pretty expensive set of headphones, right now the AirPods Max make for one of the best Apple deals and best AirPods deals you can find. They’re even among the best headphone deals overall, with a savings of $100 off their regular price available. There are also a lot of refurbished AirPods Max models available if you want even more savings. Below you’ll find the best AirPods Max deals, and if you’re looking for something comparable a lot of the best headphones are discounted right now and you can find them among the current Bose headphone deals, Sony headphone deals, and Beats headphone deals.
Apple AirPods Max -- $449, was $549

The AirPods Max are Apple's first attempt at a set of over-the-ear headphones. They got a lot of things right. We love these headphones, even when compared against some audiophile options that prioritize sound quality. The AirPods Max have awesome noise cancelling. Everything Apple learned with the earbud-style AirPods works even better with the cup style of the AirPods Max. Along with great ANC comes a great transparency mode. With a twist of the Max's massive knob, you'll go from complete silence to feeling like you're not wearing headphones at all. The audio on phone calls is great as well, and they pair better with the iPhone than any non-Apple headphones could ever hope to.

Read more
How to find your lost AirPods using the Find My app
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods are very good in-ear and over-ear audio devices, but they’re also incredibly small. This is actually advantageous when it comes to comfort and fill, but this does mean they’re prone to go missing every once in a while.

Fortunately, Apple knows this is an issue that most folks will run into, so the company introduced Find My functionality to the greater world of AirPods. And the only two things you’ll need to use the feature are the AirPods themselves and the Find My app.

Read more
How to use noise cancellation in just one AirPods Pro
Single AirPods Pro in case.

AirPods Pro, like the ears in which they reside, typically come in sets of two. One in the left ear, the other in the right. T'was ever thus. (It's what makes AirPods Pro one of the best earbuds on the market today.)

Read more