This AirPlay-friendly mini preamp is only $90 this week

Streaming your favorite artists, albums, and playlists is as easy as connecting your phone or tablet to a Bluetooth speaker, but what if you want to experience said tunes with the best sound quality possible? That’s where incredible preamps like the WiiM Mini come into play. And today, you’ll be able to grab this little audio hero for only $90, which is a $10 markdown from its usual $100 price.

Why you should buy the WiiM Mini

The WiiM Mini acts as the perfect middleman between analog and digital components and your music playback system, be it an amplifier, soundbar, or powered speaker. Featuring USB-C, digital optical, and auxiliary ports, the Mini is compatible with most audio devices, and even supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The latter is particularly convenient for streaming music via Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol!

The WiiM delivers up to 24-bit at 192kHz, which is some of the best audio quality you can get from a standalone component like this. Do keep in mind you’ll want to use premium streaming services like Qobuz and Amazon Music Ultra HD for access to these hi-res tracks.

We also love that the WiiM Mini is compatible with Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music Cast, and even supports Alexa and Siri voice assistants! Over the last few months, the talented engineers at WiiM have given us plenty of new and exciting products to gush over (including the Amp Ultra, Sub Pro, and WiiM Sound) but it’s hard to beat the low cost and simple learning curve of the WiiM Mini.

Save $10 when you purchase the device today, and make sure to take a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals, best Walmart deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for additional markdowns on other audio hardware.