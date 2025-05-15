 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This AirPlay-friendly mini preamp is only $90 this week

By
On Sale The diminutive Wiim Mini network music streamer on a table.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Streaming your favorite artists, albums, and playlists is as easy as connecting your phone or tablet to a Bluetooth speaker, but what if you want to experience said tunes with the best sound quality possible? That’s where incredible preamps like the WiiM Mini come into play. And today, you’ll be able to grab this little audio hero for only $90, which is a $10 markdown from its usual $100 price. 

Why you should buy the WiiM Mini 

The WiiM Mini acts as the perfect middleman between analog and digital components and your music playback system, be it an amplifier, soundbar, or powered speaker. Featuring USB-C, digital optical, and auxiliary ports, the Mini is compatible with most audio devices, and even supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The latter is particularly convenient for streaming music via Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol!

The WiiM delivers up to 24-bit at 192kHz, which is some of the best audio quality you can get from a standalone component like this. Do keep in mind you’ll want to use premium streaming services like Qobuz and Amazon Music Ultra HD for access to these hi-res tracks. 

Related

We also love that the WiiM Mini is compatible with Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music Cast, and even supports Alexa and Siri voice assistants! Over the last few months, the talented engineers at WiiM have given us plenty of new and exciting products to gush over (including the Amp Ultra, Sub Pro, and WiiM Sound) but it’s hard to beat the low cost and simple learning curve of the WiiM Mini. 

Save $10 when you purchase the device today, and make sure to take a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals, best Walmart deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for additional markdowns on other audio hardware.

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…

Editors’ Recommendations

Sony WH-1000XM6 are close to launch, so the XM5s are on sale
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on a wall hook.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are set to be unveiled on May 15, after Sony posted a YouTube Premiere placeholder online teasing a new product announcement with the silhouette of a set of headphones. That means we can expect the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones (the previous generation) to be on sale a bit more often, including right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony XM5 cans for only $350. The full MSRP on this model is $400, which means you’ll be saving yourself $50. 

Read more
Exclusive: This is Wiim’s first wireless speaker
Wiim Sound.

Tomorrow, Wiim will announce its first wireless speaker, the Wiim Sound. It looks like a lot like Apple's HomePod, with an almost cylindrical shape that's wrapped in a fabric grille and topped with a set of touch controls. But the detail that will likely get the most attention is its built-in, 1.8-inch circular touchscreen. The hi-res screen offers the same album displays and controls as the one on the front of the Wiim Ultra, the company's flagship network music streamer.

As with all of Wiim's products, its core feature set is designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the affordable Wiim ecosystem, giving Sonos owners even more reason to make a switch.

Read more
The Beats Studio Buds+ are only $100 this week — 41% off!
Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent case open with earbuds outside

Wireless earbuds are all the rage in 2025, and we here at Digital Trends are always on the lookout for the best deals on these class-leading in-ear pairs. And this week, the spotlight goes to the incredible Beats Studio Buds+. Right now, you’ll be able to score these fantastic buds for only $100, which is a $70 markdown from its original $170 price.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds+ 

Read more