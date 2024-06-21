 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These wireless earbuds are on sale for $5 — you read that right!

By
The Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 2,000mAh Charging Case.
Woot

Wireless earbuds have become very popular, and year after year, those little in-ear drivers continue to improve and evolve. There are numerous options on the market, with products available from top brands like Apple, Bose, and Sony. These big names tend to carry heavier price tags though, and while AirPods deals and Bose headphone deals are fairly common, you’ll usually wind up paying at least $100 for these items.

Of course, if you’re shopping on an aggressively cheap budget, you’ll still be able to get a pair of wireless buds. To that end, we’ve actually found a great deal over at Woot for wireless earbuds. Right now, you can get these Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 2,000mAh Charging Case for just $5.

Why you should buy the Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Ditching the auxiliary or USB connection between your headset and audio device is one of the biggest benefits of cord-free buds. This also means you’ll need to worry about how much battery each of your earbuds is carrying. In most cases, you’ll get around 5 hours per bud, but these Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds deliver between 6-8 playback hours on a full charge. Plus, they come with a cool charging case that can top off your earbuds up to 11 times.

That’s not the case’s only trick: it’s also a portable power bank. This means the USB-A port on the case can be used to recharge phones, tablets, and other small gadgets. We don’t usually have much to say about the inside of an earbud charging case, but the interior on this pair is worth discussing. Equipped with easy-to-read left and right bud battery indicators, and a centered percentage tracker for the case itself, you’ll never have to question how much charge is remaining.

We see a lot of earbud deals, but we don’t know if we’ve ever seen one this cheap. Are they an audiophile’s dream? No. But if you’ve got $5 burning a hole in your pocket, do yourself a favor and buy the Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 2,000mAh Charging Case.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The earbuds version of the Sony XM5 headphones are on sale today
Sony WF-1000XM5 in silver.

We named the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-the-ear headphones the best headphones of 2024. Their earbud counterparts, the WF-1000XM5, are currently on sale for $250 after a $50 price cut. Over the last several years, the company has consistently produced some of the best-looking and sounding cans and buds. It’s not too often that you’ll see Sony hardware drop in price though, which is why we wanted to call attention to this solid Best Buy earbuds deal.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds
Year after year, we’ve tested Sony’s latest and greatest in-ear and over-ear audio products, and they continue to make our lists of the best audio options available. We took the amazing XM5 earbuds for a spin not too long ago, and we couldn’t believe what we heard. Rich, robust sound in all frequency ranges; particularly when it comes to vocals and bass.

Read more
Apple AirPods 2 are $60 off at Best Buy right now
A person wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

It’s no mystery that wireless earbuds are far more convenient than wired headsets, but they can also get pretty expensive. That being said, Apple and Best Buy are offering a solid markdown on the AirPods Pro 2 for a limited time. Normally priced at $250, you can nab them right now for only $190!

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2
Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but no one does cord-free audio like Apple! The AirPods Pro 2 are the company’s flagship in-ears, and if you’re all about sound quality, these are the buds you’ll want to own. One of the driving forces behind this signature pair of AirPods is Apple’s H2 chip. This processing unit is responsible steers the ship on numerous AirPods Pro features, including overall sound quality and noise cancellation. In fact, in our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found the noise cancelling to be some of the best in the business. Say goodbye to engine rumbles, HVAC noise, construction sounds, and other distracting noises.

Read more
A 75-inch 4K TV for only $500? You aren’t dreaming
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

If you want to upgrade your living room with a better home theater experience, then you'll likely want a big-screen TV. Unfortunately, they tend to be expensive, especially if you want something that's relatively high-end, which you should if you're spending that kind of money. Luckily, the Toshiba C350 Series is one of the best TVs on the market, and there's a 75-inch model that's going for just $500 at Best Buy right now. That's $150 off the usual $650 price tag, so it's the perfect deal to take advantage of if you're looking for an upgrade.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series
There's a lot to love about the Toshiba C350 Series, especially when it is 75 inches big, and while it doesn't run a higher resolution of 8K, the 4K it does come with is more than enough for most folks, especially if you TV won't be really close to where you sit. It also has support for HDR 10, which gives you a lot better contrast and color reproduction, and it even throws in Dolby Vision for good measure, so you're going to get excellent image quality. That said, the refresh rate is only 60 Hz, although it does come with Motion Rate 120, which tries to replicate the feel of a higher refresh rate. Either way, the 60Hz and 4k are excellent for console and PC gaming, so if you'd like to do that, the C350 Series is perfectly fine for it.

Read more