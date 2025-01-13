 Skip to main content
This portable smart projector is $200 off today

Movie night is one of the best evenings of the week, but how about taking this family staple to the next level? One cool move you can make is investing in a top-notch portable projector you can use indoors and outside. Fortunately, while researching the best projector deals, we came across this fantastic offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Xgimi Halo+ 1080p HDR Smart Portable Projector at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $600. The full MSRP on this model is $800.

Why you should buy the Xgimi Halo+ 1080p HDR Smart Portable Projector

Weighing less than four pounds and standing less than seven inches tall, the lightweight Xgimi Halo+ is easy to take just about anywhere. With its 2.5-hour battery life, you’ll have enough charge to make it through most Hollywood films, but if you have access to an AC outlet, you can opt for wired power instead.

The Halo+ is able to project an image as small as 60 inches and as large as 120 inches from as little as four feet away from your projector screen (sold separately). Delivering up to 1080p resolution and featuring HDR10 support, the Halo+ throws a vibrant picture with rich colors and deep contrast. The 10W Harman Kardon speakers do a solid job at projecting audio, too.

The Halo+ also features HDMI and USB 2.0 ports, plus the built-in Android TV platform for access to streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ (Halo+ must be connected to Wi-Fi). Other notable features include automatic keystone correction and a Bluetooth-powered remote control.

Get the Xgimi Halo+ 1080p HDR Smart Portable Projector for just $600 while this discount is still in town, and be sure to check out our lists of the top Best Buy deals for even more markdowns on top tech! You may also want to invest in one of the best soundbar deals of the week to go with that new projector of yours!

