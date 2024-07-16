I know it’s weird to be talking about Christmas in July, but while I was scouring Amazon for Prime Day 2024 deals, I came across a solid bargain on the small-but-mighty Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro, an excellent portable projector that saved Christmas for my family.

OK, maybe that’s a bit melodramatic, but allow me to explain. I live in Canada, and if there’s one thing that the world thinks that Canada has a ton of, it’s snow. Well, au contraire, mon amis. It’s no secret that many American and Canadian states and provinces had a weak snowy season last year, resulting in a dismally green and muddy Christmas, a reality that my 12-year-old daughter was particularly bummed about. And the gross view from our big living room window just exasperated the non-Christmassy feelings.

But on Christmas Eve, while stuffing the tree with presents, a Christmas miracle happened. I had reviewed the Xgimi MoGo Pro 2 1080p smart projector earlier that year, and it became one of my favorite portable movie machines (it’s also on our best projector of 2024 list). In a dark room, it can throw a clear and bright, 400 ISO lumen image up to 120 inches in size, which was more than enough to project a looping wintery wonderland video from YouTube onto the blinds of my living room window. Weirdly, as it looped all morning in our periphery, we were all surprised at how well it fooled us into a cozy sense of wintery bliss.

It was ridiculously quick and easy to do, too. About the size of a Sonos One speaker, I just placed it on the coffee table and pointed the beam at the blinds. Its auto keystone and focus features did all the work fitting and straightening the image, and its Android TV operating system gives instant access to YouTube, as well as all the key streaming services you know and love. You can, of course, connect external streaming devices to it via HDMI, and it even has an 8-watt built-in speaker that’s OK in a pinch — don’t worry, you can also connect it to another sound source over Bluetooth for better sound.

Read my full review of the Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro for all the details, but the projector can be had for $370, or $130 off the sticker price, from now until July 22, and you should totally buy it.

Additionally, Xgimi has also discounted several of its other projectors for Prime Day 2024, including its flagship 4K projector the Horizon Ultra, Horizon Pro, and MoGo 2.