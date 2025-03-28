 Skip to main content
XGIMI’s new portable projection screen costs $100 and can be bundled with MoGo 3 Pro

By
xgimi outdoor screen picnic stretched out in a park.
XGIMI

Projectors can be excellent TV replacements, especially if you can carry with them wherever you go. Whether you get a projector that costs a few hundred bucks or one that makes you some thousand dollars less rich, it’s imperative you buy a projector screen instead of casting the picture on the wall. If you’re looking for something rather inexpensive, projector maker XGIMI has a fitting solution, one that you can even take with you when you venture outdoors.

XGIMI has announced a new portable projection screen, that can be folded and carrier in a backpack. The company says it claims is ideal for outdoor viewing and pairs well with the MoGo 3 Pro portable projector it launched last year, though it can be used with any indoor or outdoor projector.

xgimi outdoor screen picnic stretched out in a park.
XGIMI

The screen unfolds to a large 70-inch canvas that stands upright on a four-legged setup. The whole setup, including the built-in stand, weights about 3.3 lbs (about 1.5 kilos) and folds back down to just 18 inches.

The frame is of an aluminum alloy, which, besides making it light, also makes it resistant to corrosion from moisture in the ground. It also comes with stakes on all four feet should you want to anchor it to the floor against wind.

The fabric is washable, which means you can throw it into the washer to get all the dirt and stains out after an outdoor picnic or camping trip. XGIMI even says the sheet is wrinkle-free, and will unfold to a plain and even surface. It comes with a carrying pouch for easier lugging with the rest of your bags.

Xgimi stretchable screen carry case.
XGIMI

The quad-pod is designed for quick unpacking and the embedded elastic cord stretches the screen out entirely without slack. According to the entire process of unfolding and setting up the stand should take only one step that wouldn’t cost you more than a minute — excluding the time hammering the stakes, of course.

XGIMI’s portable projector screen will be sold for and the brand’s own website, starting today.

In addition, XGIMI has announced a new bundle for the MoGo 3 Pro that includes the following:

  • the projector that usually sells for $379 alone,
  • a waterproof carrying case that’s usually $69,
  • a creative optical filter that magnifies the screen 5x to envelop the entire room (though with a slightly blurry image); although $49, this is included as a freebie with the MoGo 3 Pro,
  • a $45 automatically-adjusting stand,
  • a USB-C cable for power

The entire bundle will cost $549 and will also be available on Amazon and XGIMI’s online store.

Tushar Mehta
