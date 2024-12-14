This code gets you this Google TV-powered projector at $172 off

 Skip to main content
If you’re thinking about investing in a new home theater setup, you can go the traditional route with TV deals, or you can create a cinematic experience in your living room by taking advantage of projector deals. Here’s an offer to consider: the Yaber K3 Projector, originally sold for $600, down to just $428 from Amazon if you use the discount code YBAERK3CM upon checkout. That’s $172 in savings, but you’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the code stops working.

Why you should buy the Yaber K3 Projector

The Yaber K3 Projector is a fantastic choice if you want to feel like you’re in the theaters while on the comfort of your couch. You’re going to want to consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector to make things seamless, but it should be easy with the Yaber K3 Projector because it’s capable of applying adjustments on its own with autofocus and auto-keystone corrections. The projector also offers automatic obstacle avoidance by adjusting the image size to avoid obstructions, and auto screen fitting as it can determine and match your expected screen size.

Brightness is a pretty important factor in our guide on how to choose a home theater projector, but that’s not a problem with the Yaber K3 Projector and its 1600 ANSI lumens. It’s also a smart projector with built-in Google TV for access to all of the popular streaming services, and support for voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant so you won’t need to use the remote every single time you’re operating the Yaber K3 Projector.

The Yaber K3 Projector already actually provides excellent value at its original price of $600, but if you enter the discount code YBAERK3CM upon checkout on Amazon, it will be yours for an even more affordable price of only $428. However, if you want to get this projector at $172 off, you need to act fast and push forward with your transaction immediately. Add the Yaber K3 Projector to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible, as the code may be deactivated sooner than you expect.

