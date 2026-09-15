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Yamaha B200A packs Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer into a $250 compact soundbar

At 23.5 inches wide, the B200A fits under monitors or mounts on walls.

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Yamaha

Yamaha’s new B200A is built around one idea: you shouldn’t have to choose between space and immersive audio. At just 23.5 inches wide, it’s Yamaha’s most compact Dolby Atmos soundbar yet, and it’s arriving in November for $249.95.

Compact size with full range sound

yamaha-B200A-Bass
Yamaha

Yamaha built the B200A specifically for spaces where a full home theater setup doesn’t make sense, such as bedrooms, apartments, home offices, desks under a gaming monitor. Despite its size, Dolby Atmos surrounds you in what Yamaha describes as a full audio field, delivering more spatial depth than you’d expect. A built-in subwoofer handles low end duty, backed by a Bass Extension mode for when you want more punch.

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There are four sound modes – Movie, Stereo, Standard, and Game. So you can tune the profile to whatever you’re watching or playing, and Game Sound Mode specifically sharpens directional audio cues so you can react to footsteps or gunfire with more precision. Clear Voice technology also keeps dialogue clear even when music or effects are competing for space.

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Yamaha

Everything you need is already in the box

Connectivity covers HDMI eARC and ARC, optical, a 3.5mm AUX jack, and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming. Everything ships in the box, including an HDMI cable and wall mount hardware, so setup mostly comes down to plugging in one cable. It can sit on a media console, tuck under a monitor, or mount flat against a wall using its built-in keyholes.

Yamaha-B200A-setup
Yamaha

Yamaha positions this soundbar as the successor to its popular SR-C20A, and on paper, the B200A looks like an easy way to get real Atmos sound without spending soundbar money that rivals the TV itself. It also continues a track record Yamaha has built over the years with budget-friendly bars like the SR-B20A and the older YAS-203.

Yamaha B200A specs at a glance

SpecificationDetails
Dimensions23.6″ W x 2.5″ H x 3.7″ D (600 x 64 x 94mm)
Weight3.9 lbs (1.8 kg)
Drivers2x 1.8″ front L/R cones + 1x 3″ built-in subwoofer cone
Output power20W x 2-ch (front) + 30W (subwoofer)
Power consumption13W (rated)
SurroundDolby Atmos, Bass Extension
Sound modesStereo, Standard, Movie, Game
ConnectivityHDMI eARC/ARC, 3.5mm AUX in, Bluetooth 5.3 (A2DP, AVRCP, range ~10m/33ft)
USBFirmware updates only
App controlYamaha Sound Bar Remote App (iOS/Android)
In the boxB200A soundbar, remote with battery, HDMI cable, wall-mount template, spacers, power adapter, quick guide, safety guide
Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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