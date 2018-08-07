Digital Trends
Home Theater

Yamaha’s new MusicCast soundbar lets you add speakers for more immersive sound

Kris Wouk
By
yamaha musiccast bar 400

MusicCast has been around for a few years now, making it easy to add wireless multiroom audio to your home. In April, Yamaha extended the technology with MusicCast Surround, which lets you construct a partially wireless home theater surround sound system, piecing together different component to make a full setup. Now the company is expanding that line the new Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400, which lets you start with a soundbar and add components to extend it if and/or when you want to.

The MusicCast BAR 400 might be simple to use, but that doesn’t mean its feature set is lacking. The soundbar supports both Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Sound, and even supports DTS Virtual:X, giving you the immersion factor of object-based surround sound without needing to complicate your setup with additional speakers. The soundbar even surrounds high-resolution audio at sampling rates up to 192 kHz with 24-bit resolution.

Connectivity options include a single HDMI input and AN HDMI output with Audio Return Channel (ARC), as well as analog and optical digital inputs. Of course, that’s only speaking of the wired inputs and outputs. The soundbar also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and as with every speaker in the MusicCast series, this wireless connectivity is where the real power of this soundbar lies.

In addition to the MusicCast Surround functionality that allows you to expand on the soundbar’s speakers to create a full 5.1-channel surround setup, standard MusicCast lets you easily beam music to any other MusicCast-enabled devices in your home. The soundbar even features built-in support for a variety of music services including Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tidal, and Napster.

If you can’t wait to get the Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 into your home, fortunately, you don’t have too long to wait. The MusicCast BAR 400 will be available beginning in September and will retail for $500. The optional MusicCast 20 and MusicCast 50 speakers are available now, selling for $230 and $500, respectively. If you know you want a soundbar, but haven’t picked which one is best for you, be sure to take a look at our soundbar buying guide and our list of the best soundbars you can buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Why you shouldn't mount your TV above your fireplace
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best new shows and movies to stream her featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Americans’ season 6, ‘Her’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The final season of The Americans, the gorgeous sci-fi film Her, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Venom,’ ‘Inventing Tomorrow,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best of the best each week. On tap this week: The trailers for Sony's Venom movie and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins' new film.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to use Movies Anywhere
Movies & TV

Microsoft is the latest company to join the Movies Anywhere service

Movies Anywhere lets you watch movies purchased from different services all in one place, and it just got even better with the addition of Microsoft, which joins Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNow.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Home Theater

Looking to rip a Blu-Ray or DVR to your hard drive? Our guide makes it easy

Saddled with a massive collection of movies on Blu-Ray or DVD that you'd like to get on to your computer? Here's how to rip them to your hard drive or media server, so you can enjoy your movies without ever leaving your couch.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Quentin Tarantino Manson film
Movies & TV

Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate in new 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' photo

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
klipsch reference speakers 2018 redesign
Home Theater

Klipsch gave its flagship Reference speakers a complete redesign for 2018

Klipsch unveiled a redesigned version of its popular Reference model speakers for 2018, but it is more than a modern cosmetic upgrade, with updated components, new audio enhancements, and even a few new features.
Posted By Kris Wouk
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

Here’s how to mirror your smartphone or tablet onto your TV

A vast arsenal of devices exists to allow casting of anything on your mobile device to your TV. If you're wondering how to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet to a bigger screen, we've got an in-depth guide.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

4 reasons not to mount your TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We run down the list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
an education official trailer poster for 5802269829001
Movies & TV

Just in time for that summer fling, here are the best romance films on Netflix

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the best romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for an offbeat rom-com from Down Under or a film about a guy who is trying to be more than "just friends."
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to Moonrise Kingdom.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
denon avr x3500h
Home Theater

Denon debuts new A/V receiver with Airplay 2 and support for Amazon Alexa

If you’re looking for a new A/V receiver for your home theater and want to make sure it’s not immediately out of date, Denon’s new 7.2-channel AVR-X3500H might be just the thing for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk