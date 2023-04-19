 Skip to main content
Usually $100, these Yamaha true wireless earbuds are just $30 today

Yamaha's TW-E3B true wireless earbuds.
Yamaha

Are you browsing through headphone deals for affordable wireless earbuds? It’s possible that your search ends here, as you can buy the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds from Amazon’s Woot for a very low price of $30, following a $70 discount on their original price of $100. You won’t always get the chance to purchase wireless earbuds made by a reputable brand for this cheap, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds

Yamaha is one of the most respected brands in the music industry, so you know that you’ll be enjoying topnotch sound when you listen to your favorite playlists with the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds. They also come with Yamaha’s Listening Care feature, which will allow you to listen to music at lower volumes without losing any detail. The wireless earbuds don’t offer active noise cancellation, but they more than make up for that with their amazing audio quality. For convenience, they offer easy controls for accepting phone calls, controlling playback, and calling your preferred digital assistant.

The Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds are capable of lasting up to 6 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include their charging case that has battery life indicators so you’ll easily know when a recharge is needed. You’ll have four eartip sizes to choose from so that you can find the perfect fit, and with an IPX5 rating on water and sweat resistance, you won’t have to worry about damage when you wear the wireless earbuds during your workouts and when you’re outdoors. You’re sure that they won’t fall out because of their non-slip coating.

The Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds already provide amazing value for their sticker price of $100, so they’re a must-buy for their discounted price of just $30 from Amazon’s Woot. The $70 in savings is a massive bonus to getting dependable wireless earbuds for this cheap, but you shouldn’t waste time because the offer may disappear at any moment. If you think the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds are perfect for you, don’t hesitate to purchase them now.

