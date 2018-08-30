Digital Trends
Home Theater

Yamaha’s Wi-Fi enabled turntable lets you stream vinyl anywhere at home

Parker Hall
By
yamaha vinyl 500 wi fi turntable rsz musiccast and 20s

We’re huge fans of the recent vinyl revival and the countless new products from acclaimed audio brands that have come with it. But unless you have a high-end receiver and custom cable runs, when you put on our favorite records, you are typically forcing yourself to listen to them in the same room that the turntable is located. While that’s not usually a problem during dedicated listening time, it can be a bit of hassle if you want to listen to your favorite tunes while moving around your entire abode.

This is a problem that Yamaha aims to solve with its new MusicCast Vinyl 500 turntable, a Wi-Fi enabled device that allows you to wirelessly stream audio from the table to any MusicCast-enabled speaker in your home, no receiver necessary.

Simply set up the turntable with one (or multiple) of the company’s MusicCast 50 speakers and instantly stream your vinyl anywhere on the same network. Heck, you don’t even need to stick to analog — because of its compatibility with the MusicCast app, the Vinyl 500 comes with support for Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and Spotify Connect onboard, as well as support for streaming services like Pandora, SiriusXM Radio, Tidal, and more. The Vinyl 500 is even compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice control.

“The Vinyl 500 is the next-generation turntable that bridges the gap between analog and digital music formats,” Robert Goedken, the general manager of Yamaha America’s A/V division, said in a press release. “With our rich hi-fi heritage and legendary reputation for craftsmanship, Yamaha is changing the way people enjoy their music. It’s been 30 years since we introduced a turntable and the MusicCast Vinyl 500 reinvents the category.”

The Vinyl 500 isn’t the only turntable that the company is announcing. Yamaha has also shared details about the TT-S3030 turntable, a new hi-fi device aimed at those who are after a more traditional listening experience.

Both turntables will be available in September, with the Vinyl 500 retailing for $700, and the TT-S303 costing a more affordable $450. For more information about how each new device will work and where you can purchase them, we recommend that you check out Yamaha’s website.

Just getting into the vinyl hobby? Be sure to check out our guide about how to build and preserve a record collection for decades to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung’s 85-inch 8K QLED TV arrives this year, and costs less than you’d expect
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
8k tv everything you need to know
Home Theater

8K TV explained: Everything you need to know about the future of television

Though it may seem that 4K TVs are relatively new, there's another even higher resolution picture coming very soon: 8K TV. Are you going to need to upgrade? We've got the answers to that question and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Home Theater

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 aim to make great speakers even better

If you're looking for the power to pump up the party in a portable package, Ultimate Ears' Boom and Megaboom 3 speakers have been among the best options for years now, and with the new Boom 3 and Megaboom 3, they're even better.
Posted By Kris Wouk
jaybird x4 pricing availability
Home Theater

The Jaybird X4 wireless in-ears are even tougher than previous models

We liked the Jaybird X3 wireless earbuds enough that they are still among our favorites, but with the new X4, the company has taken in-ears that already had a reputation for being tough and made them even tougher.
Posted By Kris Wouk
sony wh1000xm3 wireless noise canceling headphones hands on revew wh 1000x feat
Home Theater

Ears-on: How Sony’s new WH-1000xM3 headphones raise the bar … again

They’ve done it again. The new Sony WH-1000xM3, announced at IFA 2018, are poised to help the brand retain the crown for the best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can buy. We spent 15 hours with them. Here's what we learned.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Walmart Black Friday
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on TVs, Apple Watches, and more for Labor Day

There are a lot of Labor Day sales to choose from, but nothing quite as expansive as what Walmart has going on right now. Brands like Vizio, Coleman, Apple, Acer, and Dell are all receiving discounts during the Walmart Labor Day sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Sony announces pricing for its stunning A9F and Z9F Master Series TVs

Sony dropped a bombshell of a TV in July, the long-anticipated Z9F. The new flagship 4K HDR LED/LCD TV replaces the venerable Z9D announced two years ago. We dig deep into what makes this TV so special.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Marshall Kilburn II review
Product Review

We’ve been listening to the Marshall Kilburn II, so you’ll have to speak up

You’ll have to speak up, because we’ve been testing the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker -- and it’s shockingly loud. Designed not just for indoors use, this speaker has a battery inside that makes it ideal for outdoor use too…
Posted By Andy Boxall
the big bang theory brings back bob newhart as jedi ghost proton resurgence
Movies & TV

‘The Big Bang Theory’ is ending, but we’ll never forget these 15 guest appearances

The Big Bang Theory will be ending after its upcoming 12th season, and we look back at some of the most memorable, geekiest, and funniest guest stars throughout the last 11 seasons.
Posted By Christine Persaud
sennheiser momentum true wireless
Home Theater

Sennheiser debuts its first-ever true wireless earbuds, new gaming headset at IFA

It was only a matter of time until Sennheiser took on other companies with its own spin on true wireless earbuds. That day has come with the release of the new Momentum True Wireless earbuds.
Posted By Kris Wouk
sony srs xb501g speaker
Home Theater

Sony’s latest portable speaker brings Google Assistant to the party

Sony’s new SRS-XB501G smart speaker also goes mobile, featuring impressive battery life, Google Assistant built-in with Wi-Fi connection, and Bluetooth connection to take the speaker anywhere.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Home Theater

Jabra Elite Active 65t Amazon Edition brings Alexa to the best wireless buds

The best true wireless headphones on the market -- Jabra's Elite Active 65t -- now come in a special Amazon-exclusive edition that brings the company's Alexa voice control software, and a special new color, to the in-ears.
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol