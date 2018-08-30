Yamaha’s Wi-Fi enabled turntable lets you stream vinyl anywhere at home

Share

We’re huge fans of the recent vinyl revival and the countless new products from acclaimed audio brands that have come with it. But unless you have a high-end receiver and custom cable runs, when you put on our favorite records, you are typically forcing yourself to listen to them in the same room that the turntable is located. While that’s not usually a problem during dedicated listening time, it can be a bit of hassle if you want to listen to your favorite tunes while moving around your entire abode.

This is a problem that Yamaha aims to solve with its new MusicCast Vinyl 500 turntable, a Wi-Fi enabled device that allows you to wirelessly stream audio from the table to any MusicCast-enabled speaker in your home, no receiver necessary.

Simply set up the turntable with one (or multiple) of the company’s MusicCast 50 speakers and instantly stream your vinyl anywhere on the same network. Heck, you don’t even need to stick to analog — because of its compatibility with the MusicCast app, the Vinyl 500 comes with support for Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and Spotify Connect onboard, as well as support for streaming services like Pandora, SiriusXM Radio, Tidal, and more. The Vinyl 500 is even compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice control.

“The Vinyl 500 is the next-generation turntable that bridges the gap between analog and digital music formats,” Robert Goedken, the general manager of Yamaha America’s A/V division, said in a press release. “With our rich hi-fi heritage and legendary reputation for craftsmanship, Yamaha is changing the way people enjoy their music. It’s been 30 years since we introduced a turntable and the MusicCast Vinyl 500 reinvents the category.”

The Vinyl 500 isn’t the only turntable that the company is announcing. Yamaha has also shared details about the TT-S3030 turntable, a new hi-fi device aimed at those who are after a more traditional listening experience.

Both turntables will be available in September, with the Vinyl 500 retailing for $700, and the TT-S303 costing a more affordable $450. For more information about how each new device will work and where you can purchase them, we recommend that you check out Yamaha’s website.

