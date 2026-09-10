Yoto’s new kids’ speakers are built for lost cards, endless replays, and nightly bedtime stories

Yoto has just launched the Yoto Player 4th Generation and Yoto Mini 4th Generation, with prices starting at $149.99 and $109.99, respectively. These are the brand’s latest audio players designed for parents that give them easy access to their kids’ favourite stories.

Both have been rebuilt with faster hardware, more storage, and a new Green Button that lets kids access their favorite audio without inserting a card or borrowing a parent’s phone. Picture Amazon’s Sleep Studio feature that turns Echo devices into a sleep-bringer for kids.

One Green Button to play them all

Parents can configure the twist-and-press Green Button through the free Yoto app, assigning up to 20 favorite stories, songs, podcasts, timers, or soundscapes. Kids can then browse and play those selections directly from the player, with separate playlists available for mornings and evenings.

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Physical Yoto Cards remain part of the experience, including for discovering and gifting new content. The button simply makes repeat listening easier, and it can also access digital-only cards and free audio such as toothbrush timers. Both players include a free digital Yoto Originals card, plus a Make Your Own Card and stickers.

Bedtime gets a little more automatic

The larger Player also gains enhanced routines that can automatically change audio, nightlight colors, and clock cues throughout the day. Parents could, for example, set an educational podcast for the morning and have the player transition to calming stories and sleep sounds at bedtime.

Its redesigned full-panel nightlight offers seven colors, adjustable brightness, and day/night and OK-to-Wake modes. There is also stereo sound, wireless and USB-C charging, and a replaceable battery, with Yoto planning a replacement kit for 2027.

The Mini player is ready for outdoor adventures

Both models get a new processor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.1, and 64GB of storage, double the previous generation and enough for more than 1,000 hours of offline audio. Yoto also promises faster downloads and a two-year warranty. The Mini adds IP67 dust and water resistance, making it better suited to playground trips, splashes, and the occasional unfortunate encounter with a puddle.

The Mini supports wired and Bluetooth headphones, and Yoto says both players offer kid-friendly volume controls. New accessories include silicone Adventure Jackets for $22.99 (Mini) and $29.99 (Player), plus a $34.99 Mini Travel Case that fits both the original and fourth-generation models. The existing wireless charging dock remains compatible with the new larger Player.

Preorders open September 10 through Yoto, with the Mini also available to preorder on Amazon. The Mini is expected to ship September 30, followed by the larger Player on October 15. For families already invested in Yoto Cards, the new hardware looks like a useful upgrade to the daily experience, while the Green Button may be the feature that gets used most often.