You Asked: Panasonic W95A vs OLED, HDMI Cables, and Soundbar Upgrades

We answer your questions on all things TV, including how to pick the best HDMI cable

You Asked
You Asked
Each week, we'll hand pick some of the most commonly asked questions and answer them as concisely and helpfully as we know how.
On today’s episode of You Asked: Is the Panasonic W95A for less than $400 a good deal, or should you go with a more expensive OLED TV?

How do you determine which HDMI cables are best? And when is it time to upgrade your soundbar surround system?

Panasonic W95A vs OLED

Panasonic W95A
Panasonic W95A Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Chuck asks: I have now watched every dang one of your videos twice, a few even more! I am sold on the Panasonic (processor, history, your raves, and the fact I have been using a Fire TV Cube for 10-15 years and I am comfortable with it). I can get a factory refurbished 55-inch W95 A mini LED for $377 or a Z85 OLED for $677 (from BuyDig ). I was aiming for 500 range but I can stretch it. This will replace a 50-inch Sony Bravia LED. I can also get a new mini-LED for around $600. Two hours of streaming per day, movies and programming. Dimly lit, but not dark room, generally watch the TV angled out on a wall mounted arm, while sitting at the kitchen table. I listen through head phones. Desires: contrast, true color, detail, brightness, in that order. My worry with the OLED is that bright scene will just look dull, and that perhaps it is outdated tech. My worry with mini-LED is that I won’t see that much improvement in picture quality. Thank you for all that you do to make our choices more clear.

The 11 best TVs of 2025, tested and reviewed by our experts

First of all, Chuck, you win the award for painting the best picture of your setup and goals. That helps a lot, especially since there’s a lot to consider here.

Without seeing the exact amount of light in the room, it’s hard to nail down how bright you need to go. But you mention it’s dimly lit, so I think the OLED should be fine. Not to mention, you listed contrast and true color as your top priorities—and that’s where OLED is going to be a clear step above a Mini-LED TV.

Throwing in my two cents: the only TV I’ve put eyes on myself in this scenario is the W95A, and I like it a lot. With its added brightness, HDR content looks great with plenty of sparkle in the highlights, and you get considerably more brightness with SDR viewing.

So truly it comes down to two things: contrast vs. brightness. As long as the Z85 OLED is bright enough, it’s going to be the winner for you. But if it’s not, the W95A’s contrast should still satisfy you and be a step up from the 50-inch LED TV it’s replacing, assuming it’s just a plain LED and not Mini-LED.

Personally, I’m a better-safe-than-sorry guy. If I didn’t want the hassle of getting the OLED, finding it not bright enough, and then returning it, I’d go with the W95A and call it a day.

But if you know you’ll always wonder what could have been, go with the Z85—especially since you put such an emphasis on contrast, and OLED is as good as it gets.

Mini LED vs OLED for an Upgrade

LG G4 OLED
LG G4 OLED Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

@s1mplyjhe says: I’m still torn between Mini-LED and OLED for my upgrade. Currently looking at the LG C4 and G4 or the Hisense U8NQ. What do you think? I’m viewing from 10 feet away in a spacious living room.

I like these options. You didn’t mention a budget or your current setup, but if money isn’t a big factor, go OLED—and specifically, get the LG G4. It’s a phenomenal TV and one of the best we saw last year.

Rich colors, all the contrast you could ask for, and the brightness of an MLA panel make it an absolute stunner.

If size and price start affecting the decision, I’d still lean OLED unless there’s a huge size difference. For example, if it’s a 100-inch Hisense versus a 65-inch LG OLED, that might sway me.

For reference, I have a 65-inch TV in my living room with an 8–10 foot viewing distance, and I love it for movies—especially with the lights off and the TV dominating the room. Between the C4 and G4, I’d go with whichever one you can get at least in 65 inches.

If your budget allows a larger C4 over a smaller G4, you might even consider going bigger for a more immersive experience.

65-Inch C4 vs 55-Inch G4

@auggersc asks: Would you recommend a 65-inch LG C4 or 55-inch LG G4? Both are about the same price and I keep going back and forth on it.

Straight up, my vote is 65 inches. If you put them side by side, you might see a difference between the C4 and G4, but that’s not to say the LG C4 isn’t a great TV. Far from it.

Year after year, LG’s C-series TVs are attractive because of their price-to-performance ratio. You’re not breaking the bank for the absolute best OLED, but you’re still getting a gorgeous picture that’s plenty bright. In this case, the size will benefit you more than the step up in picture quality.

HDMI Cables, Soundbar Lifespan, and Moving Large TVs

John H asks: With all the generations of HDMI cables, what’s the best way to distinguish them? I’ve been online to look for specific words on the cables—high-speed, high-speed with ethernet, super, etc.—but there has to be a better way, especially when there’s no wording. Do you have any suggestions other than plugging them in one by one?

Second, you guys mentioned that the TV replacement timeframe to see major differences is about five years, if I didn’t misquote you. What about replacing soundbars or sound systems? I have an LG G4 with a Vizio 5.1.2 soundbar surround system. It has ARC connectivity, and after updating it to work well with the TV, I’m wondering if I should upgrade now or wait for newer advancements.

And third, what’s your recommendation for moving TVs bigger than 65 inches on swivel and mount stands? Specifically, with the LG G4, I grab from the top and bottom to pull it out to swivel. But when putting it back, I have to use the same spots and push from the screen side. Any advice?

HDMI Cables: I’m pretty simple with this. I go with what’s recommended by the devices I’m connecting. For example, my PS5 uses officially licensed PlayStation cables, and they’ve delivered the best performance.

To be safe, look for cables labeled Premium Certified, which are licensed to pass 4K content. Monoprice offers solid, affordable options.

A good rule of thumb: if it works, it works. If your cable is passing a signal properly, there’s no “better” cable that will make it perform more. So look for Premium Certified, avoid overpaying, and buy from somewhere with a good return policy in case it doesn’t work.

Soundbar Replacement: Since you’ve got your current system working smoothly, I’d say ride it out unless you’re upgrading to something significantly better.

Moving from wired to wireless or adding new components at a good price can make an upgrade worthwhile. But if you’re happy and it’s working, keep using it until something breaks or a major leap tempts you.

Best TV vs Biggest: Sony A95L & TCL QM8
Moving Large TVs: Honestly, you’re doing fine. TVs are more durable than you think. I’ve seen the condition of some of the boxes that come off trucks, and issues are rare.

As long as you’re not really stressing the screen, you’re okay. If it bothers you to put hands on the panel, use a microfiber towel for extra protection.

Chris Hagan
Chris Hagan
Video Producer
Chris Hagan is a master behind and in front of the camera.
