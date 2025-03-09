You Asked: QDEL replacing OLED? The end of 55″ & 65″ TVs?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Could USB-C replace HDMI? Which LG is best? What’s my next big Sony TV? The future of QDEL Stop that phantom clicking Can AVRs mess up picture quality? Are standard TV sizes being phased out? Appreciation for Caleb

Could USB-C replace HDMI?

Leon writes: Given technological developments, why don’t manufacturers try to equip TVs with USB-C? Maybe it can later replace HDMI, which is capable of sending both audio and video signals. Are there any limitations besides the fact that media electronics still run on HDMI? It would be convenient to connect your mobile phone or computer with USB-C like on monitors. Do you think we will see it in the near future?

Recently, Zeke and I were talking about how we would love to see USB-A banned on new electronics. Can we please just retire USB-A?

Right now, the USB ports on TVs can be used for powering small devices, like streaming sticks or powered antennas, or for basic media playback. Some TVs will allow you to update the firmware via a USB port. I would love to see it changed to USB-C.

However, I do not see USB-C replacing HDMI any time soon, if ever. It would be a significant shift. A/V equipment makers have a lot invested in HDMI. The Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) protocol is designed to run on HDMI. HDMI delivers data on specific lanes, and all the input/output boards mated to the System on Chip (SOC) that runs the TV are designed to use HDMI.

Also, if I’m not mistaken, USB-C at USB4 maxes out at 40 Gbps, whereas HDMI 2.1a and 2.1b max out at 48 Gbps, allowing for higher bit depth and higher refresh rates at both 4K and 8K.

So: Ditch USB-A for USB-C? Yes. Ditch HDMI for USB-C? Probably never.

Which LG is best?

Sophia writes: I’m looking to upgrade my television this year and trying to decide between the LG G4 and LG Z3. Why haven’t you reviewed the LG Z3? Is it worth buying the Z3 over the G4?

Buy the LG G4. There’s nothing to be gained with the Z3. It will have to upscale everything you watch to its much higher resolution — that’s more of a liability than a benefit.

Also, I tend not to review 8K TVs in general; there aren’t many of them, and they don’t often get offered up for review.

What’s my next big Sony TV?

Marc-Berco writes: For the last 10 years my TV has been the Sony KDL-40W905A (2013 model), one of the very first TVs using quantum dots. I still absolutely love the picture quality (and even the audio quality is surprisingly good). The TV also hasn’t registered any fault yet, but, of course, that may be misleading. I’ve had the “upgrade itch” for some time, and now I’m also in a position to get a bigger TV (considering a 75-inch). How much has the picture quality evolved since 2013? Will any or most current models (regardless of brand) surpass my W905A? For the last several years I’ve been sold on OLED as my new TV, but I’ve been strongly considering the Bravia 9.

TVs have improved dramatically in the past 12 years. You’ll be shocked by what you get now. The Bravia 9 is stellar — I highly recommend that TV. Even the Bravia 7 will likely look better than your W905A in many respects. Stick with Sony if you can. You’ve become accustomed to the look and adjusting to another brand’s look might be tough.

The future of QDEL

Peter writes: Could you cover QDEL and the likelihood of it replacing OLED and MicroLED? How soon could that happen? Should we wait for it?

QDEL is an interesting up-and-coming technology, and I’m looking forward to seeing it advance in the coming years. However, I think we’re a considerable distance from a competitive QDEL TV. When one does come out, it will likely be heralded as the “latest and greatest” and priced similarly to current OLED TVs — despite being less expensive to make. In other words, you’ll pay a premium.

I don’t think that QDEL is likely to take down any LCD-based TV technology. It’s more likely to supplant OLED, but probably not anytime soon. If I was looking to get a new TV in the next couple of years, I wouldn’t wait for it. On that note, I generally recommend not waiting for “the next big thing” because there’s always another “next big thing” and you could end up waiting forever.

Stop that phantom clicking

David K writes: There is a mysterious clicking sound coming from my Sony OLED television. Throughout the day, I occasionally hear a click that resembles the sound made when the device is turned on or off, even though the TV is completely powered off at the time. Do you have any idea what might be causing this “phantom click”?

I suspect the clicking sound has something to do with the power supply or the TV running an OLED pixel refresh cycle. If it’s the latter, it’s happening much too often. Dig into the menu, find the OLED care section, and turn it off. If that doesn’t stop the clicking, the power supply may be doing something it shouldn’t. Have you tried unplugging it from power? Also try unplugging any connected HDMI cables.

I’m just not sure — I haven’t heard much about this. If anyone else has experienced phantom clicking with their Sony OLED, let me know and we’ll see if we can sort this out. (I know it would drive me crazy.)

Can AVRs mess up picture quality?

Jerry Clark writes: I discovered that YouTube videos were much brighter using the TV app, so I decided to run my HDMI inputs directly to the TV and not through my AVR. After doing that, every input was brighter, which I didn’t expect. I was using excellent quality HDMI cables in both cases so that shouldn’t be a factor. In fact, I plugged the Apple TV box into the TV with the same cable that was used to connect to the AVR. Is this normal? What could cause this other than a bad AVR? Have you ever experienced this?

It would help to know what AVR you’re using but I’m going to take a stab at this:

Is it normal? No, I wouldn’t call it normal. Is it common? I wouldn’t go that far either, although many AVRs do offer video processing, which I typically advise against using.

What could be the cause? It’s not necessarily a bad AVR, but if you have video processing enabled, it could be doing undesirable things — it could also be incapable of passing along HDR, which would explain a lot, too. Have you checked: Does the HDMI input that used to show the AVR video feed have the same picture settings as the rest of your HDMI inputs? Tune into that HDMI input and check the picture settings, then move to one of the other HDMI inputs, and see if all the settings are the same, from the picture preset to brightness, etc. Do the same while playing a video in the YouTube app. I suspect that there are some variances unless you already took the time to adjust all of them.

And have I ever experienced this? Yes, a couple of times as I moved toward HDR TVs, but before A/V receivers had caught up (about two years there).

Are standard TV sizes being phased out?

John writes: Do you think companies like Samsung and LG will discontinue standard TV sizes like 55-inch and 65-inch? If so, TV lovers may struggle to buy TVs because they are becoming too large for many people, especially those living in tiny houses or apartments.

No, these sizes aren’t being phased out, and likely won’t be for a long time, if ever. I also don’t think that the 55- and 65-inch sizes will get left to the low-end market. Yes, 80-inch-plus models are surging in popularity — I think the 85-inch size is the fastest growing TV size — but the 65-inch is still the most popular because it is large enough and manageable for most folks.

Appreciation for Caleb

Aaron writes: Hi Caleb, I’ve written several times in the past with questions. I have no question this time. I just wanted to write and remind you that you are amazing and have been doing a killer job. Thank you so much for everything you do.

Thank you. I appreciate you being here as much as you appreciate what I’m doing here. It’s my honor, really.