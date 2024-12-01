You Asked: The Editor’s Cut — The most impactful tech gifts we’ve ever received

Welcome to a special edition of You Asked: The Editor’s Cut. With the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in full swing, we thought it would be refreshing to take a step back and reflect on something a bit more personal.

The right piece of tech, especially when gifted, can do more than entertain or simplify life — it can spark creativity, ignite a new passion, or even shape someone’s career in unexpected ways. Whether it’s the thrill of unboxing a gadget you’ve been dreaming about or the surprise of receiving something you never knew you needed, these moments tend to stick with us.

So, we posed a question that takes us beyond the hustle of holiday shopping: What tech-related holiday gift have you received that had a profound impact on you — your love of tech, electronics, or even your career?

To help answer this, Caleb invited three of his colleagues to discuss their insights on the topic:

Giovanni Colantonio , Senior Editor, Gaming

, Senior Editor, Gaming Jacob Roach , Lead Reporter in Computing

, Lead Reporter in Computing John Higgins, Senior Editor, A/V

So grab your coffee (or your shopping list) and stick around — this one’s going to be a fun trip down memory lane!