 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

YouTube could enter the audiobook business in 2027, giving Audible and Spotify a new rival

A rumor worth watching, and worth waiting on.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

Audible and Spotify might want to look over their shoulders. A new report suggests YouTube is eyeing the audiobook business. That’s a big deal.

According to The Wall Street Journal, YouTube could roll out audiobooks as early as 2027. The report also mentions how the platform has been talking with publishers for months. YouTube, however, hasn’t confirmed it.

Audiobooks on Spotify
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

What has YouTube reportedly planned?

YouTube has considered bundling audiobooks into YouTube Premium, the ad-free plan. For those catching up, it costs $15.99 a month in the US. 

Recommended Videos

What’s unclear, however, is whether that price would cover a month of listening (as it does for YouTube Music) or whether audiobooks would be sold individually. The timing makes sense to me, though. 

YouTube already has plenty of audiobook videos, including the unauthorized ones and AI-narrated recordings. In my opinion, licensed books would give YouTube a cleaner alternative to that mess. With no confirmation, treat this as a rumor for now.

amazon-audible-podcasts
Amazon

How would YouTube stack up against Spotify and Audible?

Whether YouTube steps into the audiobook space this year or next year (the reported timeline), the competition is and will remain crowded. Spotify Premium includes 15 audiobook hours a month, and its $12 Audiobooks+ add-on adds 15 more. A standalone Spotify audiobooks plan costs $10 a month for 15 hours of listening time.

Audible’s $9 Standard plan includes a single title each month. However, the hour is only available while you stay subscribed. On the other hand, its $15 Premium plan gives you one monthly credit to keep a book permanently, plus access to a listen-all catalog. 

In my experience, library size beats price when people choose an audiobook service. Hence, it will all come down to YouTube’s publisher deals. For now, don’t change any subscriptions.  

Also, keep in mind that licensing talks often stall. Spotify pays publishers by how much listeners consume, so I’d expect YouTube to do something similar. I’d also watch how it handles unauthorized, AI-narrated uploads, and whether YouTube Premium prices climb further after the April increase. 

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
How to use an AI vocal remover to isolate vocals, instruments and stems from any song
LALAL.AI goes beyond removing vocals, giving musicians, editors, producers, and creators more control over finished recordings.
LALAL.AI vocal remover upload page with Vocal & Instrumental selected

This post is brought to you in paid partnership with LALAL.AI.

A song can be finished long before you’re finished with it. A vocal remover can pull the singer out when you’re learning the drums, while stem separation can reveal a guitar part buried somewhere in the mix. An old interview could contain useful dialogue beneath room noise, while a video might have perfectly good speech trapped underneath its soundtrack.

Read more
Sony’s Walkman is still alive, and the next one may cost more than an iPhone 18 Pro
Sony Walkman NW-ZX900 surfaces online with a hefty $1,300 price tag
Sony Walkman NW-ZX707

Sony never really stopped making Walkmans, and the next one could be dropping soon. But the latest leak hints at a proper premium music player rather than just another cheap nostalgic cash grab. The upcoming Sony NW-ZX900 has leaked in considerably more detail, with The Walkman Blog publishing images and specifications for the expected successor to 2023’s NW-ZX707.

The report claims that Sony is preparing upgrades to the display, battery, performance, Bluetooth support, and audio processing. The Walkman Blog expects a Japanese price of around ¥210,000, or roughly $1,330. For comparison, Sony’s Japanese store launched the NW-ZX707 at ¥104,500, and Apple's brand-new iPhone 18 Pro costs $1,199.

Read more
Deezer will save your music feed from the flood of AI-generated songs with a one-tap fix
With AI songs flooding streaming platforms, Deezer wants you to have a say in what you listen to.
deezer-ai-music-filter

Deezer wants to give you a direct way to say no to AI-generated songs cluttering your feed. The music streaming platform has announced a new toggle feature that will let users exclude fully AI-generated tracks, albums, and related artists from search results. The feature is set to roll out globally before the end of 2026, and you can always flip the toggle if you change your mind.

How will Deezer's AI music filter work?

Read more