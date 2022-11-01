YouTube blurs the TV lines even further with Primetime Channels

YouTube is the biggest video platform in the world. And today it’s blurring the lines between on-demand repository and “regular television” even more with the introduction of Primetime Channels.

The name is fairly self-explanatory. Primetime Channels are channels from known networks like Showtime, STARZ, Paramount+, EPIX, and more, all within the existing YouTube ecosystem. They’ll live with a revamped “Movies & TV” hub (which sort of sounds suspiciously like the Google Play Movies & TV of yore) and from there you’ll be able to browse and pay to subscribe directly from YouTube.

And that part in and of itself isn’t exactly new, either. You’ve been able to rent and watch movies and shows from within YouTube for some time now. The big deal here is the partnerships, with networks that otherwise have been known to reside on traditional television, have their own streaming services (in the case of Paramount+), or own over-the-top networks, like AMC+.

It’s also an interesting smattering of networks that may be available as add-ons with YouTube TV, which is the biggest live streaming service in the U.S. That’s the case with AMC+, for example. And NBA League Pass is coming soon, too.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer for Paramount Streaming, said in a post on the YouTube blog. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

YouTube says that Primetime Channels pages also “will feature shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews,” and that such content will be surfaced higher in search results so you can find things you’re paying for that much quicker.

We’re not seeing Primetime Channels in the YouTube app just yet but once it’s live, you should see the following channels:

ALLBLK, AMC+, Acorn, Atres Player, CON TV, Comedy Dynamics, CuriosityStream, Dekkoo, Docurama, Dove Channel, EPIX, Fandor, Gaia, Hallmark Movies Now, Here TV, IFC, Law & Crime, Magnolia Network, Moviesphere, Outside TV+, Paramount+, ROR Total, STARZ, Screambox, ScreenPix, Showtime, Shudder, Sundance Now, Tastemade+, The Great Courses, Topic, Up Faith & Family, VSiN, ViX+

And that’s just for starters, of course. Expect more channels to come (and, yes, possibly for some to go) in the future.

