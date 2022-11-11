 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

YouTube TV adds a clock to its live guide; Apple TV gets the new UI

Phil Nickinson
By

It’s the simple things that can make all the difference. YouTube TV — the largest live TV streaming service in the U.S. — has added a clock to its live guide.

Why, you ask? So you can see what time it is, of course.

YouTube TV clock.

It’s a small addition. And it’s not like there might not already be any number of ways to see the time, be it on your wrist, on your phone, or on the wall. But YouTube TV is so excited about it that it made a GIF celebrating the addition.

The clock is rolling out to living room-based devices now, so just hold tight if you don’t yet see it.

It’s about *time*. The clock feature is here! pic.twitter.com/HpOOWCBvev

&mdash; YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 11, 2022

In other YouTube TV news, Apple TV now has the updated YouTube TV user interface that eschews the largest grid — which perhaps was a little easier to read — for the smaller boxes that the other platforms have been enjoying for some time now. That’s notable for a few reasons. First is that its a better, more sophisticated design. Second is that you get recommendations when you first flip over to the live guide, which gives YouTube TV another opportunity to present you with something you might want to watch, rather than you having to think for yourself.

So you have that to look forward to as well.

YouTube TV has more than 5 million subscribers as of June 2022 — about 1.4 million more than its next-closest competitor, Hulu With Live TV. It’s available on every major streaming platform, from the aforementioned Apple TV to Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV, as well as on various smart TVs, and in a web browser.

Editors' Recommendations

YouTube blurs the TV lines even further with Primetime Channels
YouTube Primetime Channels.
How to watch the World Series in 4K
World Series on the Fox Sports app on an iPhone.
YouTube TV adds TUDN, full of Spanish-language sports
TUDN on YouTube TV.
What is YouTube Premium? Price, content, and more
YouTube Music
The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more
best streaming TV service
Walmart Black Friday: Get this Samsung 85-inch TV at $500 off
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
Walmart has an LG OLED TV for less than $1,000 — save $600 today
lg 55 inch 4k oled smart tv deal walmart november 2022 b2
How to switch from Spotify to Apple Music
Spotify and Apple Music transfer on a smartphone.
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720
Don’t miss your chance to get this 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $580
sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
Roku looks to make live sports easier to find
Live sports on Roku.
Philo: Everything to know about the live TV streaming service
Philo TV screenshot
The best Bluetooth speakers for 2022: Marshall, Sonos, JBL, and more
The Marshall Emberton II sitting on a table.