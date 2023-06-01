 Skip to main content
YouTube TV adds Magnolia Network and other FAST channels

YouTube TV on Roku.
YouTube TV has added a handful of channels of the FAST variety — that is, the sort of thing you’d find on an ad-supported service like Tubi or The Roku Channel. The additions are hardly the only FAST channels on the largest live-streaming service in the U.S., which has more than 5 million subscribers as of June 2022.

New to YouTube TV are Magnolia Network, Charge!, TBD TV, and T2. The CW also makes an appearance in the list of new channels after a new deal was reached earlier this spring.

Charge! (which usually is stylized in all-caps, but we’re not animals here) is “your television home for action, adventure, explosions, spin kicks, regular kicks, punches, gun fights, more explosions, action-stars, ninjas, tough cops, nice cops, motorcycle cops, even more explosions, and every once-in-a-while, a tender kiss …  Followed quickly by a punch and a really big explosion!” So there’s that.

T2 is an offshoot of the Tennis Channel that expanded coverage of the sport and made it available as a FAST channel, outside the traditional cable/satellite realm. It first was available on Samsung TV Plus in early 2022.

TBD TV is one of those “best of the Internet” channels that “handpick[s] the most entertaining stuff from the most creative creators and put it on your TV for a new adventure every day.”

And Magnolia Network likely needs no introduction, but we’ll do so anyway — it’s the standalone channel featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines that first debuted as part of Discovery+ and is now available as part of the service previously known as HBO Max.

YouTube TV is available on every major streaming platform in the U.S. It costs $73 a month, and has options for some content in 4K resolution, and numerous add-on services — and it’s the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket starting this fall. (Well, alongside YouTube proper.)

And as a reminder: If you customize your YouTube TV live guide, you’ll need to manually enable the new channels to see them.

