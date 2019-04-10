Digital Trends
YouTube TV raises its prices again, but at least you get Discovery

Parker Hall
By

YouTube TV announced that it’s raising prices $10 per month for subscribers, bringing the total you’ll pay for a YouTube TV account up to $50 per month (or $55 per month for those who pay through Apple’s iTunes).

The price hike comes alongside news that the service has added a number of channels that focus on lifestyle and documentary content, including Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, and Epix.

YouTube TV originally cost just $35 per month for subscribers, but rates were raised to $40 per month in March 2018.

Google claims that the need to increase prices came with increased costs associated with nationwide expansion — the service is now available throughout the United States — as well as the cost of licensing all of those new channels.

The company is far from the only one that has raised prices on cord-cutters in recent months: AT&T’s DirectTV Now raised prices by $10 per month in March, and Dish Network’s Sling TV has also raised prices since it started, with its top-end package costing $40 per month (with optional sports packages costing between $5 and $10 per month).

While one-time cable subscribers may have initially cut the cord to save costs, coupling a more affordable streaming TV service with their internet package as a more affordable alternative to a traditional cable or satellite TV package, it’s becoming increasingly close in cost to simply stick with traditional cable.

This, coupled with the fact that more and more on-demand video streaming services are segmenting content across the web, with Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Hulu, and more competing for monthly subscription dollars, means that you may end up paying more than you did with cable to get all the shows you want.

Still, YouTube TV remains one of the best alternatives to a traditional cable subscription, with that $50 per month giving you access to a vast assortment of local and national channels, as well as unlimited DVR included.

If you currently subscribe to YouTube TV, you should see your price go up starting on May 13. If you are looking to purchase a new subscription, the $50 price tag is effective immediately.

