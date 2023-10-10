Don’t worry, it’s no Mandela effect, Prime Day did already happen earlier this year with the Prime Early Access Sale. At the time, there were plenty of yummy Prime Day deals to be had, and if you didn’t take advantage, well, it can really feel like you missed out big time. Amazon is back this October with the Prime Day Big Deal Days event, essentially a round two of Prime-worthy deals much closer to the holiday shopping season. If you’ve been looking for deals, or more specifically, some robot vacuum deals, listen up. This next deal on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is .

It cleans your home automatically, then returns to its dock to charge, and works with Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands, but it also can be controlled from a smart app. It’s everything you’d need in a smart vacuum, complete with pet-friendly cleaning — no more pet dander and hair everywhere. But it’s especially enticing when you consider it’s available for less than $200. If you buy today during the October Prime Day sale, you can save $76 off the usual $275 list price when you snap up the Roomba 694 for just $199. As with most Prime Day offers, this deal isn’t going to last long, so get in there.

Why you should buy the Roomba 694 robot vacuum

It’s no surprise there are many Prime Day robot vacuum deals, but if you’re shopping for your first robot vacuum or want a dependable device from the best-known and best-selling brand without all the frills, the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is the top candidate. The Roomba 694 can clean your floors for up to 90 minutes before it takes itself back to its docking station to recharge the battery. This model has the power and smarts to get the job done. The Roomba 694’s 3-stage cleaning system sucks up dirt and debris using multi-surface brushes that adjust automatically to carpeting and hard floors. iRobot’s Dirt Detect technology directs the robot vacuum to the areas that need the most attention to be sure to clean them thoroughly. The Roomba 694 also has a special edge-cleaning brush the vacuum can use to remove dust, pet hair, dirt, and debris from corners and along walls.

The Roomba 694 also has a series of smart sensors that guide it around obstacles and furniture and keep it from falling off ledges or down stairs. You can configure and control the Roomba 694 with iRobot’s Home App using voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can set a cleaning schedule so the robot vacuum will clean your home on a regular basis, whether you’re home or traveling.

There’s no doubt that this Roomba 694 deal is a bargain. You can score iRobot’s excellent Roomba 694 robot vacuum for $199 today during the October Prime Day sale. You’ll save $76 off the $275 list price, but you need to decide now because this sale ends real soon.

