Digital Trends
Smart Home

Figure out whose turn it is to do the dishes with new Alexa skills

Patrick Hearn
By

Amazon Alexa has become a common household item. People across the country say “Hey, Alexa,” as an unconscious reflex, and it’s easy to see why. At last count,  Alexa has more than 40,000 different skills that allow the smart assistant to do everything from ordering more paper towels to streaming NFL games on your television. Some of these skills are official, while others have been made by users.

Now, Amazon has announced a new set of skill blueprints that add even more functionality to the system. Alexa Skill Blueprints are easy, fill-in-the-blank patterns that let anyone create skills for Alexa. All users have to do is apply any one of the more than 30 templates in order to program any skill they need.

These new skills include:

Chore Chart — Make an easily trackable list of tasks for every member of the household. As soon as someone completes a task, they can inform Alexa and she will automatically mark it off. Daily chores can be read off, and you can check a running score of who has completed the most chores during the week.

Whose Turn — This skill takes a list of names and tells Alexa to choose one at random. It’s a useful way for determining whose turn it is to do the dishes, take out the trash, or choose a movie for movie night.

Roommate — When you move in with someone new, it can be tough to keep track of individual rules and particular pet peeves. The Roommate skill makes it easy for you to list out information like the Wi-Fi password, what day the trash goes out, and who pays what bill. It can also be a good way to track ownership, especially of smaller items like kitchen gadgets.

What to Do — Much like Whose Turn, the What to Do skill asks Alexa to choose an activity. You create a list of movies, music, games, and activities, and when you ask Alexa What to Do, she will give you an activity at random. This is the perfect skills for those lazy afternoons when you can’t quite figure out how to spend your time.

These new skills are now available to all customers. Chore Chart, Whose Turn, and Roommate launched in the United States on Wednesday, August 29, while What to Do launched earlier in the month. Check out the Alexa app to find even more blueprints or even to create your own.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in more cities. Is yours among them?

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 28 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Lenovo smart home essentials
Smart Home

Lenovo augments its smart home line with new camera, plug, and bulb

Lenovo makes a lot of products from laptops to smart televisions but this year it's launching a smart home essentials line that will initially include a plug, smart bulb, and a surveillance camera.
Posted By Clayton Moore
yale smart alarm
Smart Home

Yale’s refreshed Sync security system set to launch in Europe

U.K. security system and lock manufacturer is launching an updated Sync security system in European markets this fall . It includes integrations for Amazon Alexa and Philips Hue smart lights.
Posted By Clayton Moore
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker packs Harman Kardon audio

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nest x yale review
Product Review

Nest x Yale Lock looks beautiful, but delivers less than the sum of its parts

The Nest X Yale lock is stylish and beautiful, but offers surprisingly little substance, with limited features and smart home integrations. The device now works with Google Assistant, which is welcome news.
Posted By Terry Walsh
eve light switch strip powerstrip homekit ifa 2018 eu lifestyle 02
Smart Home

Eve’s latest products aren’t sexy, but they’ll make your house smarter

At IFA 2018, smart home company Eve went for practical instead of sexy and introduced an internet-connected light switch, light strip, and power strip -- all of which feature Apple HomeKit compatibility.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
anker soundcore flare s and eufy robovac 30c soundflare
Smart Home

Anker debuts robot vacuum and Alexa-friendly smart speaker at IFA 2018

Anker introduced the Soundcore Flare S+ smart speaker and Eufy Robovac 30C at IFA 2018. The Flare S+ speaker adds battery power and Alexa compatibility. The Robovac 30C, now Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, also gains suction power.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge eletrolux appliances google assistant support electrolux
Smart Home

GE and Electrolux kitchen appliances get helpful with Google Assistant support

Your GE and Electrolux appliances will soon respond to your voice. The devices are getting new functionality that will make them respond to voice commands through Google Assistant.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
huawei ai cube smart speaker news ifa hands on 10
Smart Home

There is nothing even slightly cube-like about the Huawei AI Cube smart speaker

Huawei has announced a smart speaker. It's called the AI Cube, but confusingly, it isn't shaped like a cube at all. It doesn't use Google Assistant either, and instead has Amazon Alexa inside.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Dyson V6 Mattress
Smart Home

Your mattress is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. Here's how to clean it

It might not occur to you to clean your mattress, but trust us, it needs it. Here's how to clean it without using harsh chemicals. You'll be resting on a clean and fresh mattress in no time.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

The best humidifiers for your home or office

Dry air in the home or office can cause a multitude of health issues. Thankfully, powerful desktop solutions and robust home humidifiers are available if you're looking to improve the air quality of your home.
Posted By Gia Liu
k cup inventor has regrets about invention keurig cups
Smart Home

Keurig’s new coffee makers expand their repertoires to lattes and cappuccinos

Keurig now has an answer for when you crave more than just a normal cup of coffee in the morning. Its new machines can make cappuccinos and lattes, and even froth the milk to mix with the drink. Both retail for less than $200.
Posted By Patrick Hearn