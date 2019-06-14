Share

Multi-function pressure cookers and air fryers have led kitchen small appliance sales for the past few years, easily outlasting the sous vide precision cookers‘ relatively short-term interest bubble. The Ninja Foodi, which combines pressure cooking, air frying, and crisping, continues the savvy product and market expertise the brand revealed in earlier years with its customer-favorite blenders and coffee makers. Amazon just took a massive price cut on the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi and did so with the model that adds dehydrating to its meal prep repertoire.If you already have a pressure cooker, by the way, Ninja makes an excellent standalone air fryer, the Ninja AF101, which is also currently on sale on Amazon,

Ninja also makes an 8-quart Foodi and the 6.5-quart Foodi OP-300 without the dehydrating function, but the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi OP-302 is the one in this deal, and the size is right for most medium-sized families or groups of four to six people. Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, an upcoming wedding, or yourself, this excellent deal can help you save $88.

With the Ninja Foodi, you can combine cooking methods in stages with the same meal. For example, with recipes that people traditionally like crispy, you can use the Foodi’s pressure cooking function to first create juicy dishes that are thoroughly cooked, and then finish with the Foodi’s TenderCrisper function for the mouth-pleasing crispy outer surface.

Using just the air fryer function with the Ninja Foodi, you can use very little to no oil to air fry, bake, roast, broil, and then finish off by evenly crisping and carmelizing the dish.

One of the most impressive feats you can accomplish in the kitchen with the Ninja Foodi is the 20-minute Frozen to Crispy combination. The elapsed duration includes actual cooking time under pressure and while crisping, both of which require “come to readiness” time — building sufficient pressure for that cooking style can take 10 to 20 minutes depending on the desired pressure level, for example. However, assuming you set your timer when you first put frozen food in the pressure cooker’s 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot, you can use the pressure cooker to defrost and cook the food quickly, then bring the crisping lid over the 4-quart cook and crisp basket to finish the surface cooking.

The Foodi’s functional combination helps you create what Ninja calls “360 meals,” with proteins, grains, and vegetables at the same time. You can also put a unique finish to casseroles, stews, chilis, and special desserts with a surprise topping added and crisped at the end.

With the dehydrate function in the Ninja Foodi OP-302 you can create healthy homemade snacks such as vegetable and fruit chips and either regular or artisanal jerky. Because the Foodi makes dehydrating more accessible to home chefs, there’s nothing to hold you back from creating a unique jerky recipe. The Foodi OP-300 doesn’t include dehydration, so be sure to buy the OP-302 model if you want to be the neighborhood Ninja jerky master (a much more highly exalted title than it sounds).

Normally priced at $280, the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi is just $192 during the sale. If you want a single appliance that combines the functions of a pressure cooker, air fryer, and a tender crisper, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this Amazon’s awesome price cut on this customer favorite Ninja appliance.

