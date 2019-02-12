Share

Amazon has announced it will acquire the Eero home mesh router startup. The financial details are not public, and the acquisition must make it through regulatory hurdles. However, assuming the deal is completed, Amazon will own another piece of a complete connected smart home package.

Eero’s Wi-Fi mesh router system plugs directly into a high-speed internet modem. With multiple units spread around the home, the router’s 5GHz band supports speeds up to 867Mbps. When Digital Trends reviewed the Eero system, its mobile-based set-up and management app was one of the system’s strongest features.

Similar to the benefits of an Alexa-compatible Amazon Echo device in every room for easy access to smart home control, an Eero in each room would spread high-speed internet throughout.

While the Eero brand is not as well known as Ring or Blink, the smart home security camera companies Amazon acquired over the past 15 months, there’s no reason to expect the mesh Wi-Fi company’s name to go away. Ring and Blink both kept their brand names and Eero likely will retain its brand name as well.

This merger is a strategically sound business combination for each party because of its symbiotic nature. Smart home devices throughout a home benefit from and create a market for high-speed mesh networking.

“From the beginning, Eero’s mission has been to make the technology in homes just work,” said Eero co-founder and CEO Nick Weaver. “We started with Wi-Fi because it’s the foundation of the modern home. Every customer deserves reliable and secure Wi-Fi in every room. By joining the Amazon family, we’re excited to learn from and work closely with a team that is defining the future of the home, accelerate our mission, and bring Eero systems to more customers around the globe.”

Eero’s ease of use benefits Amazon in its leadership positions in smart speaker and smart home conversion.

“We are incredibly impressed with the Eero team and how quickly they invented a Wi-Fi solution that makes connected devices just work,” said Amazon Devices and Services senior vice president Dave Limp. “We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we’re committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers.”