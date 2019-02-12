Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon to add home mesh router maker Eero to its smart home ecosystem

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon has announced it will acquire the Eero home mesh router startup. The financial details are not public, and the acquisition must make it through regulatory hurdles. However, assuming the deal is completed, Amazon will own another piece of a complete connected smart home package.

Eero’s Wi-Fi mesh router system plugs directly into a high-speed internet modem. With multiple units spread around the home, the router’s 5GHz band supports speeds up to 867Mbps. When Digital Trends reviewed the Eero system, its mobile-based set-up and management app was one of the system’s strongest features.

Similar to the benefits of an Alexa-compatible Amazon Echo device in every room for easy access to smart home control, an Eero in each room would spread high-speed internet throughout.

While the Eero brand is not as well known as Ring or Blink, the smart home security camera companies Amazon acquired over the past 15 months, there’s no reason to expect the mesh Wi-Fi company’s name to go away. Ring and Blink both kept their brand names and Eero likely will retain its brand name as well.

This merger is a strategically sound business combination for each party because of its symbiotic nature. Smart home devices throughout a home benefit from and create a market for high-speed mesh networking.

“From the beginning, Eero’s mission has been to make the technology in homes just work,” said Eero co-founder and CEO Nick Weaver. “We started with Wi-Fi because it’s the foundation of the modern home. Every customer deserves reliable and secure Wi-Fi in every room. By joining the Amazon family, we’re excited to learn from and work closely with a team that is defining the future of the home, accelerate our mission, and bring Eero systems to more customers around the globe.”

Eero’s ease of use benefits Amazon in its leadership positions in smart speaker and smart home conversion.

“We are incredibly impressed with the Eero team and how quickly they invented a Wi-Fi solution that makes connected devices just work,” said Amazon Devices and Services senior vice president Dave Limp. “We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we’re committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Up Next

What is FTP?
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6190 3
Smart Home

August celebrates No. 1 ranking with white, limited-edition smart lock

One billion lock operations is a pretty huge milestone for a smart home manufacturer and the top-selling brand, August, is celebrating by releasing a limited edition version of its classic smart lock - in white.
Posted By Clayton Moore
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
alexa valentine's day Google Home header
Smart Home

Alexa, dim the lights: How voice assistants can help with Valentines Day

If you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home device, you can sweep your sweetheart off his or her feet this Valentine's Day with these romantic, mood-setting tips. Your sweetie will be impressed.
Posted By Gia Liu
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam outdoor by tp link
Smart Home

Are the right eyes on you? Lock down your home security cameras from hackers

You may have heard stories of home security cameras being hacked. Worried about someone hacking your camera? Here are some tips that will greatly reduce the chances of it happening to you.
Posted By Erika Rawes
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig not working properly? Here's how to descale your coffee machine

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup of coffee. Use these tips to address the issue.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon buys whole foods market
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Whole Foods Market raised prices on hundreds of items, citing higher ingredient, packaging, and transportation costs. When Amazon bought Whole Foods, the promise of lower prices attracted customers; that glow may diminish with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eight sleep introduces pod smart mattress the image 8
Smart Home

Eight Sleep’s Pod bed keeps you cool (or warm) and tells you how you’re sleeping

Americans are chronically sleep deprived and startup Eight Sleep wants to change that. The company recently announced The Pod, a biometric-tracking, temperature-regulating smart mattress.
Posted By Patrick Hearn