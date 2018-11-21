Digital Trends
These Amazon Alexa devices are deeply discounted for Black Friday

Bruce Brown
By

All Alexa, all the time. If you’ve invited Amazon Alexa into your home and enjoy giving voice commands to set timers, request music, check who’s at the front door, or microwave popcorn, this year’s Black Friday sales is an unprecedented opportunity to save money while adding even more Alexa devices.

Whether you are buying for yourself or for someone on your gift list, Amazon lined up an impressive array of single units, multi-packs, and combinations of Alexa devices at great prices. Existing Alexa customers also get early access to the deals — see below to learn how.

The following Alexa deals are available now:

Echo Sub bundle with 2 Echo (2nd Gen) devices is $250, discounted $80

Echo Sub bundle with 2 All-New Echo Plus devices is $330, discounted $100

Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen) is $40, discounted $40

Buy Three All-New Echo Dots for $70, discounted $80

Buy three Echo Dot Kids Edition devices for $100, discounted $110

Buy two All-New Echo Show devices for $340, discounted $120

Buy two Echo Spot devices for $160, discounted $100

Show Mode Doc for Fire HD 10 is $45, discounted $10

The deals below will be available starting November 22:

Echo Dot (2nd gen) will be $20, discounted $20

Echo Dot Kids Edition will be $50, discounted $20

All-New Echo Dot will be $24, discounted $26

Echo (2nd gen) will be $69, discounted $31; or two for $120, discounted $80

Echo (RED) edition will be $69, discounted $31 — Amazon will donate $10 to (RED) for every Echo (RED) edition sold

All-New Echo Plus will be $110, discounted $40

All-New Echo Show will be $180, discounted $50

Echo Spot will be $90, discounted $40

Echo Look will be $50, discounted $150

Amazon Smart Plug will be just $5 with the purchase of an Echo device

Show Mode Doc for All-New Fire HD 8 will be $40, discounted $10

Echo Dot Kids Edition bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition will be $120, discounted $80

Echo Dot Kids Edition bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet will be $100, discounted $70

Echo Dot Kids Edition bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet will be $180, discounted $90

All-New Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White Starter Kit will be $60, discounted $60

Echo bundle with Philips Hue Color Starter Kit will be $100, discounted $100

All-New Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue Color Starter Kit will be $150, discounted $100

The deals below will be available starting November 23:

Sengled White Two Bulb Starter Kit will be just $10 with the purchase of select Echo devices

TP-Link Light Switch will be $17, discounted $20 with any Echo device purchase

TP-Link Mini Plug will be only $8, discounted $17 with any Echo device purchase

Amazon likes to take care of existing customers. If you already one or more Alexa devices, you can simply ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” You can also visit Amazon’s Voice Shopping Guide for the specific commands to order your preferences from the long list of deals.

For even more Black Friday deals on Amazon Alexa and other smart home products, be sure to check out our continuously updated Amazon Black Friday Deals article.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

