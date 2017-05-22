You can now watch TV using just your voice via Dish and Alexa integration

Why it matters to you Why use the remote when you can just use your voice? That's the question Dish is asking now that it has a new Amazon Alexa skill.

If you’re going to live the couch potato life, you might as well embrace it. And here to help you do just that is the latest Alexa skill. It comes from Dish, and it lets you watch hands-free, voice-controlled television, simply by pairing a Hopper DVR with your Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, or with any other Alexa-enabled device.

With this new skill, Dish has become the first TV provider to feature direct compatibility with Amazon’s virtual assistant. The announcement was actually first made back in January 2017 at this year’s CES. And now, the waiting game is finally over. No longer will you have to rely on a pesky remote to change your channels, because really, don’t your fingers need to relax from all the texting they’ve been doing? Instead, just tell Alexa what you want to watch, and she’ll oblige.

“We constantly evaluate emerging technology, like Alexa, and its potential to improve how people watch and control their TVs,” said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management. “This allows us to design strategic roadmaps and deliver products that make TV more valuable, at no extra cost to subscribers.”

Starting now, you can use Alexa to navigate, search, and quick play television content on any broadband-connected Hopper DVR based on channel, title, actor, or even genre. You can say things like, “Go to ESPN,” or “Change the channel to NBC.” Or if you want to get even more specific, you can tell Alexa to “Find ‘The Voice,'” or “Watch ‘Game of Thrones'” and even specify the season and episode.

“Amazon is excited to be working with Dish to develop an Alexa skill that offers a hands-free television experience, expanding the ways that our customers can use Alexa devices like Amazon Echo to make their lives easier,” said Rob Pulciani, director of Amazon Alexa. “You no longer have to set down your popcorn to change the channel, or spend time searching for what channel the game is on — just ask Alexa to do it for you.”