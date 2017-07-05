Prime Day starts today if you’re an Amazon Prime member and an Alexa user

Why it matters to you One of this year's Prime Day deals includes Amazon Prime membership itself.

Prime Day is fast approaching, and this time, Amazon really, really wants you to get in on the action. And it’s attempting to entice you with, what else, Alexa. The handy virtual assistant is not only good at helping you pay your bills, but can help you spend money, too. On Wednesday, July 5, the Seattle-based retail giant announced that Alexa has more than 100 exclusive deals available to Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV, or compatible Fire tablet owners.

And those choosing to take advantage of Prime Day (which, by the way, isn’t until July 10) will have access to certain deals two hours before everyone else. So if you’re looking for a reason to buy an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, the promise of spending even more money in the near future may be the motivation you need.

Beginning today, you can ask the smart home assistant, “Alexa, what are your deals?” and check out the latest offerings from Amazon. And among those deals is an Amazon Prime membership. If you say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime,” you’ll be able to access the popular two-day shipping service for $79 (which is $20 less than the normal price). Once your order is confirmed, you’ll automatically be granted access to all Amazon Prime benefits, as well as Prime Day and the exclusive two-hour Alexa pre-shopping period.

As for other deals on the docket, Amazon is offering Alexa users $50 off the Bose Soundlink Bluetooth speaker III, $20 off Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Second Generation, and 30 percent off the Squatty Potty. Really, what else do you need beyond those three products? Amazon also notes that new Prime members who buy an Alexa exclusive deal for Prime Day between July 5 and July 9 will receive a $10 Amazon promo code. And when you want to spend that $10, simply say, “Alexa, order ,) and it will be on its merry way to your doorstep.

So if you already know that your shopping addiction is difficult to manage, this may be one set of deals you want to stay far away from. After all, it’s all too easy to participate in this particular shopping spree.