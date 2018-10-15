Digital Trends
Smart Home

Publish a new Alexa skill this month and Amazon will give you a new Echo Dot

Bruce Brown
By

Bent on encouraging new Alexa developers, Amazon offers a new Echo Dot to first-timers who successfully publish an Alexa skill this month.

According to Amazon, 20,000 plus Alexa skill developers have registered with the company, and more than 50,000 skills are certified already. In its pursuit of smart home voice assistant dominance, Amazon continues to add tools to the Alexa Skills Toolbox and to make it easy for developers and consumers to create new skills.

The new developer skills promotion is Amazon’s latest move to encourage engagement with the platform, to enlist new developers, and to add huge numbers of new skills to its libraries.

It’s not the case that Amazon will give you or anyone a new third-generation Echo Dot just for trying or for a poorly written, inconsequential skill. Timing matters, too.

To receive a free Echo Dot from Amazon, new skills must be published to the Alexa skill store between October 15 at 12:01 a.m. and October 31, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Times are Pacific Time zone.

Amazon encourages early skill submissions in the announcement.

Any new US developer is eligible to enter the Alexa developer Echo Dot promotion. This will be a popular promotion, so please submit your skill for certification early. We realize some developers may need a little extra support from our certification team. If your skill is still in certification on October 31, we will give you until November 15 to complete the certification.

The promotion is only open to U.S. residents, but you can publish the skill in any country.

There are no limitations on skill types for this promotion. If you have an idea for a functional skill, an informational skill, smart home skills, jokes, or just something random and silly, it’s fair game as long as it meets the certification standards for the Alexa skills store.

Amazon is also specific about the definition of a new developer.

To be considered a new developer, this must be the first skill published to the Alexa skill store whether via the developer console or a 3rd party tool provider as of the start of the promotional period.

There are other specific conditions on the promotion announcement regarding the form and methods of submitting your skill and completing the form for the free Echo Dot — the free product form is valid only after your skill is published.

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XR: Everything you need to know
amazon echo sub review 11
Product Review

Alexa, annoy my neighbors! The Echo Sub brings the boom you've been missing

Amazon’s Echo Sub is aimed at Echo speaker owners looking to inject some room-moving bass into their smart speaker experience. We quickly learned that it’s a niche product, but one that does its odd job extremely well.
Posted By Caleb Denison
doorbell 2 pro or elite which ring video should you buy
Smart Home

Alexa will trick or greet you with custom doorbells this Halloween

Amazon released new Alexa-compatible smart doorbell application tools for developers. These let smart cameras and doorbells use motion sensing and doorbell presses to start Alexa Routines.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dunkin tiny home biofuel donuts home6 1020x577
Smart Home

Like many of us, this tiny home keeps itself running with coffee in its system

Dunkin' partnered with a biochemical company, a tiny home manufacturer, and Olivia Wilde to build a 275-square foot transportable home powered by coffee ground-based biofuel. The Home That Runs on Dunkin incorporates reclaimed materials.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Google Home Mini Review
Product Review

Hotter than a Dot? Google's Home Mini outsmarts, doesn't outperform Amazon rival

With voice match and improved artificial intelligence capabilities, the $49 Google Home Mini is a voice assistant that seamlessly puts the Google platform on the tip of your tongue.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
spooky halloween lighting haunted house
Smart Home

How to create spooky Halloween effects with smart home lighting and sound

This Halloween, bathe your home with eerie smart home lighting and audio effects guaranteed to spook your neighbors. Use colored light and eerie sounds to create eerie Halloween effects.
Posted By Terry Walsh
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
star wars slow cooker
Smart Home

May the force cook with you: New slow cooker sports Star Wars figures

We can't say it will make your pot roast tastier, but Uncanny Brands' $50 Star Wars Slow Cooker, decorated with cartoon figures of Luke, Leia, Darth Vader, and other characters, might make cooking it more fun.
Posted By Denny Arar
LG DLEX5000 Dryer
Smart Home

Gas dryers vs. electric dryers: Knowing the difference could save you some dough

Whether you buy an electric dryer or a gas dryer may depend solely on your setup, unless you want to spend money to get a gas hookup for your home. But if you have a choice, there are some differences to take into account.
Posted By Jenny McGrath, Erika Rawes
best smart light switches leviton in-wall
Smart Home

Is your smart home lighting too confusing? Intellect simplifies your controls

Leviton introduced Intellect, a new controls platform for smart home lighting. Intellect is the fifth brand to join Leviton's portfolio, alongside ConTech, Intense, Birchwood, and JCC.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Mirrorcube, Treehotel - Harads, Sweden
Smart Home

These awesome treehouses will make you question life on solid ground

Check out these truly awesome treehouses from around the world. From a three-story treehouse in the Costa Rican jungle to a mirrored cube hidden among the trees of Sweden, we’ve got you covered.
Posted By Will Nicol