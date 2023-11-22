 Skip to main content
This Amazon Basics smart bulb is a steal at $10 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Getting smart light bulbs is one of the easiest ways of building your smart home setup, and also one of the cheapest with Amazon’s Black Friday deals. The Amazon Basics A19 Smart Bulb, originally priced at $13 is down to $10, which should let you buy more of them for your house. The $3 in savings will add up if you’re buying multiples, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the discount.

Why you should buy the Amazon Basics A19 Smart Bulb

First of all, what’s the point of smart light bulbs? They’re a definite upgrade from traditional light bulbs because instead of having to manually flick the switch for each one of them, you can turn them on using an app or with the help of a voice assistant. Most of them also offer more than just one type of light, whether it’s white lights of different warmth profiles, or lights of all colors. The Amazon Basics A19 Smart Bulb gives you these benefits, and so much more.

You can use voice commands through a smart home device that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa or the Alexa app to turn on and off each Amazon Basics A19 smart bulb. You can also create customized routines, such as setting the bulbs to turn off at sunrise and turn on at sunset. You’ll also be able to change the brightness and colors of the lights, depending on the mood that you want. Setting up the Amazon Basics A19 smart bulb is easy — just screw it into the socket, find it on the Alexa app, and you’re done.

You’ll enjoy a lot of benefits if you install the Amazon Basics A19 Smart Bulb around your home — and it’s going to be even better as you buy more of them. Fortunately, it’s currently cheaper for Black Friday at $3 off from Amazon, which pulls its price down to $10 from $13. The discount should let you buy even more Amazon Basics A19 smart bulbs with your budget, so you can maximize its smart home features. You’ll need to move fast if you’re interested though, because it’s unclear if stocks will last through to the shopping holiday.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
