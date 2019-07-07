Share

Smart thermostat shoppers can score the best prices for Ecobee smart thermostats on Amazon. Amazon isn’t showing other online retailers any mercy during the 4th of July weekend as we head to Prime Day 2019. Deals on smart home devices have been one of Amazon’s biggest plays during past Prime Days, and we expect that strategy to continue this year. The online giant’s prices today for Ecobee’s newest Smart Thermostat with Voice Control and the Ecobee4 and Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostats are lower than Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot.

Ecobee’s three smart thermostats share the same functional temperature efficiency. The manufacturer claims you can save up to 23% annually on cooling and heating costs with its smart thermostats compared to leaving your home at 72 degrees all the time. The Ecobee mobile app lets you control settings and schedules from any location. The app also reports on monthly savings and sends alerts and reminders as needed. Also, Ecobee smart thermostats can work with remote temperature sensors to keep the rooms that matter most at comfortable levels.

The Ecobee smart home thermostats work with various major voice assistants, including Alexa. One of the greatest differences between the models is the extent of Alexa functionality integration.

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control — $239



The Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control is the newest model and has the most comprehensive voice control feature set. Both this model and the Ecobee4 have internal speakers and the ability to play music on request from the integrated Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The new model has an improved speaker and also gains the ability to stream music to an external speaker via Bluetooth. Another new Alexa function in the latest Ecobee is the ability to make voice calls directly with the thermostat.

Normally priced at $249, Amazon is selling the Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $239 during this sale. If you want the comfort, convenience, and cost efficiency of a smart thermostat and the more fully featured built-in Alexa voice assistant, take advantage of this discounted price.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa, Room Sensor Included — $199



Usually $249, the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat is $199 during this sale, including a single Remote Room Sensor. The newer Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control replaces the Ecobee 4, but the greatest differences relate to the extent of the new model’s voice commands and more advanced Alexa capabilities. If you’re looking for a smart thermostat with Alexa inside for voice access to the thermostat functions and to answer questions, play music, or control other devices, the Ecobee4 model is an excellent deal at this price.

ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen — $160



The Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostat doesn’t give up any temperature control functionality of the two other models. You can control the Ecobee3 Lite with Alexa voice commands when paired with a separate smart speaker such as an Echo Dot. You can use the Ecobee3 Lite with optional Room Sensors. Amazon currently sells a 2-pack of Ecobee Room Sensors with Stands for $67.84, but then you’d lose the price advantage over the Ecobee4 which includes one sensor.

Amazon sells the Ecobee3 Lite for $160, while other retailers sell it for $169. If you’re shopping for a thermostat that can help you save money on heating and cooling bills without additional Alexa functions, choose this model.

