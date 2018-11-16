Even though Amazon is almost exclusively an online-only retailer, its Black Friday sales have historically been epic. Like last year, the deals this year have started with what Amazon calls “Early Black Friday Deals.” It’s not enough to simply check-in in the morning to get your shopping done, however — the retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes, so your mouse will likely be hovering over the refresh button throughout the week. Fortunately, we can help. We’re going to constantly update this page to bring you all the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018.

Amazon heavily discounts its own products, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and their exclusive Kindle e-readers. Shoppers should also keep an eye out for deals on smart home technology (like smart plugs, lighting, and even robot vacuums). If you’ve been considering investing in a smart home hub and its connecting technology, this will be the time to pull the trigger. Amazon makes it easy to shop by product category, so also look for deals on computers and accessories, home, electronics, kitchen, cell phones and accessories, video games, cameras and photography, office products and supplies, and major appliances.

We expect new information starting now right through Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page and come back often. We’ll also be posting guides to great deals from other retailers like Macy’s and Best Buy.

