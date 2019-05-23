Digital Trends
Amazon chops the price for customer favorite Hamilton Beach 2-way coffee brewer

Bruce Brown
By
Do you sometimes want just a single cup of coffee without making a whole pot but other times use a full carafe? You can have it both ways with this Amazon’s Choice Hamilton Beach model. For one day only, Amazon dropped the price of the Hamilton Beach 49980A 2-way Brewer Coffee Maker by 59%, saving fast-acting buyers $53.

Whether you’re buying a gift for Dad or a grad, a wedding present, a new coffee machine to take on a car vacation, or if it’s time to upgrade your home coffee maker, this Hamilton Beach model won’t disappoint — especially at the sale price. Free one-day shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

The stainless steel Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer can brew a full 12-cup carafe of coffee or a single cup or travel mug. Note that the coffee maker does not come with the travel mug in the photos. In either case, single-serve or carafe, you can easily adjust the strength of the brew (Regular or Bold) with a selector on the front of the machine.

The single-serve function has a dedicated water reservoir and a small brew basket for ground coffee. You can also insert a soft coffee pod in an integrated pod holder. There’s also a multilevel cup rest on the single-serve side so you can use different size cups and coffee mugs without the coffee splashing.

The coffee maker’s LCD screen helps with programming; use separate buttons for hours and minutes to set the time for your coffee to brew  — up to 24 hours in advance. If you oversleep or get distracted, a non-stick warming plate keeps your coffee hot for two hours — after which it turns off.

The Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer is an Amazon Choice product and also a customer favorite. Reviews from 9,968 Amazon customers averaged 4.1 stars on a 5-star scale. Reviewers most often praised the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer’s material quality, flavor, versatility, temperature control, and how easy it is to clean.

Normally priced at $90, Amazon discounted the Hamilton Beach 49980A 2-way Brewer Coffee Maker by $53 to $37 for today only. This deal of the day sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you’re ready for a new coffee maker and would like the convenience of the single cup or carafe brewing with simple brew strength selection, take advantage of this opportunity to pick up an Amazon customer favorite coffee machine at an amazing price.

Looking for more great deals on tech? Find Memorial Day and Prime Day deals by browsing our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

wyze bulb
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
stud finders
home depot security breach settlement
smart home security vulnerablities william and mary 3395994 1920
walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales stainless samsung french door refrigerators rf265beaesr c3 1
best outdoor grills deals for memorial day from amazon home depot and walmart weber 741001 original kettle 22 inch charcoal g
samsung galaxy home mini fcc filing
Alexa-Mayo Clinic
Neato Botvac D6 review
amazon is letting its warehouse staff play video games while they work fulfillment center
free sengled smart led bulbs with arlo bundle at best buy pol co45052 190519 der 80665
Lenovo Smart Clock
buy refurbished mac best
