Do you sometimes want just a single cup of coffee without making a whole pot but other times use a full carafe? You can have it both ways with this Amazon’s Choice Hamilton Beach model. For one day only, Amazon dropped the price of the Hamilton Beach 49980A 2-way Brewer Coffee Maker by 59%, saving fast-acting buyers $53.

Whether you’re buying a gift for Dad or a grad, a wedding present, a new coffee machine to take on a car vacation, or if it’s time to upgrade your home coffee maker, this Hamilton Beach model won’t disappoint — especially at the sale price. Free one-day shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

The stainless steel Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer can brew a full 12-cup carafe of coffee or a single cup or travel mug. Note that the coffee maker does not come with the travel mug in the photos. In either case, single-serve or carafe, you can easily adjust the strength of the brew (Regular or Bold) with a selector on the front of the machine.

The single-serve function has a dedicated water reservoir and a small brew basket for ground coffee. You can also insert a soft coffee pod in an integrated pod holder. There’s also a multilevel cup rest on the single-serve side so you can use different size cups and coffee mugs without the coffee splashing.

The coffee maker’s LCD screen helps with programming; use separate buttons for hours and minutes to set the time for your coffee to brew — up to 24 hours in advance. If you oversleep or get distracted, a non-stick warming plate keeps your coffee hot for two hours — after which it turns off.

The Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer is an Amazon Choice product and also a customer favorite. Reviews from 9,968 Amazon customers averaged 4.1 stars on a 5-star scale. Reviewers most often praised the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer’s material quality, flavor, versatility, temperature control, and how easy it is to clean.

Normally priced at $90, Amazon discounted the Hamilton Beach 49980A 2-way Brewer Coffee Maker by $53 to $37 for today only. This deal of the day sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you’re ready for a new coffee maker and would like the convenience of the single cup or carafe brewing with simple brew strength selection, take advantage of this opportunity to pick up an Amazon customer favorite coffee machine at an amazing price.

