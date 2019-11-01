Amazon began a new site-wide promotion today with the announcement, “Happy HoliDeals!” We were particularly pleased to see healthy discounts on several of the best-selling Echo smart home devices, including smart speakers and smart displays. Now that we’re in November and officially on the countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon’s strategy will likely be to continue to add enticing deals each day all month.

We’ve found the best discounts on smart home devices from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or need a little extra help around the house, these five deals can help you save up to $80.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $20 off



The third-generation Echo Dot has been the best-selling entry-level smart speaker in the world. Hook up a Dot to ask the Alexa digital voice assistant questions, request music, and control a whole network of smart home devices.

Ordinarily $50, the Echo Dot is just $30 during this sale. There is a newer Dot with LEDs that display the time that’s not included in this deal. It’s also likely this Dot model will be available for $5 to $8 or $10 less on Black Friday, but if you can use it now, the $30 discounted price is still a good deal.

Buy Now

Echo (2nd Gen) — $50 off



The second-generation Echo smart speaker is available only in this limited edition oak finish at the discounted price. The major significant upgrade from the Dot to the Echo is better sound. The 2nd-gen Echo has a 2.5-inch down-firing woofer and a 0.6-inch tweeter with Dolby audio processing so that you can fill a room with pleasing music. Normally $120, the Echo is just $70 for this sale.

Buy Now

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with a Philips Hue bulb — $60 off



The next step up in audio listening from the Echo smart speaker is the Echo Plus. The Echo Plus promises premium 360-degree sound and also boasts an integrated Zigbee smart home hub to work with third-party smart home devices that need to connect to a central hub to be recognized.

Usually $180 if purchased separately, this Echo Plus and Philips Hue smart bulb bundle is just $120 during the HoliDeal sale. You can buy the Echo Plus on sale by itself for $120, but since the bulb is included at no extra cost, go for it.

Buy Now

Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue bulb — $80 off



Along with its 10-inch display, the Echo Show also has premium speakers with Dolby processing for crisp audio. The display can show step-by-step recipes, weather and news reports, streaming video entertainment including TV shows and films, and show live video feeds from Alexa-compatible security cameras.

The Echo Show is usually $230. You can buy it with or without the Philips Hue bulb for the same $180 price during this sale. But if you opt for this deal, why not the smart bulb for no extra charge. Smart lights you can control with your voice are extremely convenient.

Buy Now

Echo Show 5 — $30 off



Snap up this deal on the smallest regular format Echo smart display. The Echo Show 5’s screen is actually 5.5-inches measured diagonally and convenient as a nightstand clock and video display, photo gallery viewer, or even to watch video clips or live stream video from security cameras.

Ordinarily $90, the Echo Show 5 is only $60 during this sale, the lowest price we’ve seen for this device.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations