Smart Home

Amazon drops Echo smart home device prices for Labor Day Sale

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon began dropping prices for its house brand, Amazon Echo smart home devices for the upcoming Labor Day sales event. Just as leaves turning colors signal the coming Fall, Alexa-compatible device price cuts by Amazon and Google Assistant device discounts at Walmart mean a big sale is on the way. Walmart’s Google Home device prices took a similar dive.

We’ve gathered the best discounts available on Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays. If you missed the Prime Day 2019 sales but want to start or add to a smart home network that responds to hands-free Alexa commands, these four deals can help you save up to $40.

Echo Dot— $20 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 3
The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is the best-selling smart speaker for all platforms. Even at full price, the Dot is the lowest-cost gateway to the immense universe of Alexa-compatible devices and special-purpose programs known as Alexa Skills. Start by using the Dot for alarms and timers. Next start asking the digital voice assistant about the weather, movies are playing near your location, and your appointments and tasks for the day. Alexa will tell you a story, chat about most topics, or share a joke. Add Alexa Skills for specific tasks or to control compatible smart home devices. Before you know it, you may join the ranks of multi-Dot owners for the convenience and entertainment if nothing else.

Normally priced at $50, the Echo Dot is just $30 during the Labor Day sale. If you want to see what the ruckus is all about with smart homes or your kids have asked to have Alexa in their own rooms, this is an opportunity to score good prices on the powerful device.

Buy Now

Echo Plus — $40 off

all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus
The second-generation Echo Plus smart speaker is functionally identical to the Echo Dot, but the Plus justifies its higher price with better music and connectivity. The Echo Plus has Dolby 360-degree audio for room-filling sound from a 3-inch neodymium woofer and a 0.8-inch tweeter. Bass is stronger and vocals have greater clarity than with the Echo Dot or original Amazon Echo. The Echo Plus also adds a Zigbee-compatible hub so you can connect the vast array of devices that support the Zigbee wireless standard to your Alexa smart home.

Usually $150, the Echo Plus is just $110 during this sale. If you’re looking for a smart speaker that will bring the party to your house, this is a chance to buy the Echo Plus at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Echo Show 5 — $25 off

Amazon Echo Show 5 review
The Echo Show 5 is the smaller of two Echo Show smart displays, with aggressive pricing made even better with this deal. The Show 5’s 5.5-inch screen can show recipes, weather reports, news video clips, movie trailers, and even films and TV shows. Because it’s also a fully functional Alexa smart speaker, the Echo Show 5 could be the only smart device in your home. You also use it as a command center for an entire Alexa-compatible smart home network.

Regularly priced $90, the Echo Show 5 is just $65 while this sale lasts. If you’re shopping for a smart display for a an Amazon Echo smart home, this could be the time to snap up the Show 5 at a discounted price.

Buy Now

Echo Input — $15 off

Echo Input
If you prefer to use one of your own speakers for music, and your sound system has a 3.5 mm audio jack or Bluetooth support, you can save even more money with an Echo Input. The Input has almost all of the same functions as an Echo Dot or Echo Plus, most notably it won’t work with voice calls, but at a fraction of the rice.

Ordinarily $35, the Echo Input is just $20 during this sale. If you want to add Alexa with your own speaker to your home for times, music on demand, and all the other functions except voice calls, this is an excellent opportunity to take acquire the Echo Input at a compelling price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
upgraded ecovacs deebot ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi floor mapping 920 02 1
Smart Home

New Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi-floor mapping

Ecovacs Robotics launched two new robotic home floor care models. The Deebot Ozmo 920 and Deebot Ozmo 950 add new laser-based navigation and multi-floor mapping capabilities combine robotic vacuuming and mopping for total floor cleaning.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Amazon and Walmart match lower prices on Echo Dot and Google Home Mini

Amazon and Walmart resumed their price competition on the entry-level smart speakers for the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Home smart home ecosystems. The price cuts have started with 40% discounts on the Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fitbit charge 3 wrist
Deals

Amazon is running a 20% sale on Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3

Amazon is currently running a sale on FitBit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3 that brings standard price of $150 down by 20%. For $120, you get to arm your wrist with a slick wearable that you can take almost anywhere.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Deals

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
whistle 3 gps pet tracker amazon deal
Deals

Locate a runaway pet with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, now $64 on Amazon

A good way to monitor your pet’s movements is through a GPS tracker. A great option is the Whistle 3, which is available on Amazon for only $64 as an early Prime Day deal. It’s normally sold for $80, so you get $16 savings.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
google assistant assignable reminders on hub
Smart Home

Google Assistant’s reminders will soon nag your significant other for you

Let Google take the heat for all that nagging: Google Assistant will soon allow you to assign reminders to others. The feature will roll out to Google Assistant-enabled phones, speakers, and displays over the next few weeks.
Posted By Ed Oswald
ihome zenergy connected alarm clocks img 20160804 125950
Buying Guides

Back to school smart home gadgets under $50 for your dorm

Today’s students are accustomed to a high-tech lifestyle, which they'll want to maintain when they start college. But they're also strapped for cash, so these back to school smart home gadgets under $50 for the dorm are perfect!
Posted By John Velasco
camect crowdfunded security camera hub img 9005
Smart Home

Startup Camect is on track to deliver a private, unified smart camera hub

It's not every day you run across a crowdfunded startup that has raised nearly three times its goal but startup Camect has done just that to fund the development of a secure smart camera hub expected to launch in 2020.
Posted By Clayton Moore
smart thermostat deals - Nest 3
Smart Home

Smart thermostats explained: How they work and how they save you money

Thinking of buying a smart thermostat, but don't know exactly what you're looking for? We explain how smart thermostats work, the features they offer, and how they can save you money.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best pet tech bytes 2
Smart Home

The best pet tech products on the market for dog and cat owners

Pet-centric tech has come a long way in the past decade. From self-cleaning litter boxes to DNA tests designed to trace your pup's ancestry through the ages, here is some of the best pet tech available.
Posted By Erika Rawes
alexa gadgets toolkit beta nucleus feat
Smart Home

Alexa’s Custom Interfaces hope to augment gadgets, games, and smart toys

Alexa is growing smarter again with a new feature for developers called Custom Interfaces. The feature is aimed at augmenting interactivity between users of Alexa-powered devices like Amazon's Echo and developer's newest products.
Posted By Clayton Moore
june oven artificial intelligence smart 05
Smart Home

Your smart oven might be more ready for breakfast than you realize

Several owners of the June Smart Oven have reported the device turning on and preheating in the middle of the night without any input. June says this is due to user error, but customers are concerned.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
digital assistants skew female amazon echo dot alexa mem 2v2
Smart Home

Alexa wants to be your college mom with these awesome skills

If you love Alexa at home, you're going to love her even more when you go off to college. She has skills that can help with dorm laundromats, tracking your team, keep track of campus events, and more.
Posted By Alina Bradford