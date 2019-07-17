Digital Trends
Prime Day 2019 may be behind us, but Walmart’s Google Week and Big Save promotions continue through today. That means some good deals remain, without the need to wait until Black Friday. Amazon itself picked up the pace today in smart home devices with a 24-hour countdown sale on the highly respected Scout Alarm Home Security product line.

When Digital Trends picked Scout as one of the best home security systems of 2019, we praised the company’s highly flexible model. You can choose exactly the components you need in the color and finish you want. Scout also sells kits, such as the 5-piece and 9-piece kits below. You don’t need a monitoring contract, either, because the Scout app alerts you quickly to problems. If you do choose to sign up for professional 24/7 monitoring, the charge is $20 a month with no long-term contracts.

Scout Alarm Systems integrate with more smart home platforms that most other security systems, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest Cameras, Nest Protect, Philips Hue, Yale Locks, IFTTT, and LIFX. If you want a highly customizable, comprehensive home security system that lets you choose colors and finishes to match your home decorating, and that works with an unmatched array of smart home ecosystem standards, these five deals on Scout alarm kits and components can help you save up to $135. This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT July 17, so don’t miss out.

Scout Alarm Smart DIY Wireless Home Security System 5-piece kit – $90 off

The Scout Alarm 5-piece kit is a good starter system. The kit includes a Scout hub with 4G LTE cellular and battery back-up, a door panel with two key fobs, two entry sensors to use on windows, doors, or even drawers, a motion sensor, plus a yard sign and two window stickers. With this kit, you can install and familiarize yourself with the Scout app and add other Scout components later as you need them.

Normally priced at $299, the Scout Alarm 5-piece kit is $209 for today only. If you want a basic starter kit to protect your home or apartment, take advantage of this excellent price.

Scout Alarm Smart DIY Wireless Home Security System 9 Piece Kit – $135 off

Spend just $105 more than the cost of the 5-piece Scout Alarm above and the 9-Piece Kit includes three more entry sensors for a total of five and an additional motion, so you’ll have two. Choose this kit if you already know you’ll have at least five or more doors and windows to protect so you can take advantage of the savings that come with this deal.

Usually $449, the Scout Alarm 9-Piece Kit is just $314 during this 24-hour sale. If you’re looking for a DIY home security system and know where you want to place at least five entries sensors and two motion detectors, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Scout Alarm Indoor Smart Home Security Camera — $31 off

The Scout Alarm Indoor Security Camera can integrate with other systems or with a Scout Alarm System. The indoor camera records video in 1080p full HD resolution with a 115-degree horizontal field of view. The camera has an integrated motion and sound detector that triggers recording. You can access real-time video monitoring with the Scout app or with the Alexa Skill to stream the video to a smart display. Recordings are saved to the cloud for your viewing at any time.

Regularly priced $100, the Scout Alarm Indoor Security Camera is $69 for this sale, a steal for a camera with these features. If you’re shopping for an indoor security camera, this one should be on the list but buy it fast because the deal disappears at midnight tonight.

Scout Alarm Video Doorbell – $31 off

The Scout Alarm Video Doorbell is another compelling deal. Like the indoor security camera just above, you can install the Scout doorbell with a Scout Alarm System or use it with an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home configuration to feed video on request to your compatible smart displays. The video doorbell records 1080p full HD video in all lighting. The camera also has a full 180-degree horizontal field of view to show what’s happening or who’s visiting no matter where they stand as long as it’s in view of the door. The doorbell has two-way audio so you can talk to visitors — or tell intruders to go away. You can also use the Scout video doorbell to record and playback a message whenever someone pushes the doorbell. if you prefer.

Ordinarily $150, the Scout Alarm Video Doorbell is priced $119 for this one-day sale. If you need a video doorbell, this one deserves to be on your list, but act fast to get one — or more — at this low price.

Scout Alarm Water Sensor – $12 off

The Scout Alarm Water Sensor is one of several Scout products you can add to an existing Scout Alarm System. When you set it in place and connect the wireless water sensor to your alarm system, the sensor sends an alert the instant it detects a leak, hopefully in time to minimize damage. Scout suggests placing a water sensor under sinks, near washing machines, or in basements. We also recommend putting one under your water heater because they don’t last forever and when water heaters fail they often cause water damage (speaking from sad experience).

Instead of the usual $39 price, Amazon cut the Scout Alarm Water Sensor to just $27 during this sale. If you want to add a water leak detector to a Scout alarm system at a great price, don’t hesitate to buy it while this deal is still active.

