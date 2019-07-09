Share

Amazon keeps on pouring on pre-Prime Day 2019 deals so early shoppers win, and competitors have to run to their pricing sheets to see what they can do. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo60 is on sale on Amazon for $60, but a $10 coupon cuts the price to $50. Only two days ago, Amazon sold this same model multi-use cooker for $72 with a coupon. These signs of aggressive early pricing indicate Prime Day 2019 deals will be amazing, especially for smart home devices.

The Duo60 is a 7-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that can also function as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and food warmer. The Duo line is the most popular Instant Pot version and the 6-quart size the right size for preparing meals for four to six people, making it the best-selling size. Even though there will be blowout deals when Prime Day officially starts July 15, we recommend not waiting for a better price on this model because even without the coupon it’s on sale for less than we’ve ever seen. During Black Friday 2018, for example, the Duo60 was a big hit when it was marked down to $70 — and with the coupon in this deal, the price is $20 less than during Black Friday.

We’ve found early Prime Day deals on a bunch of other small kitchen appliances to enhance your cooking needs:

There are 14 built-in Smart Programs accessible via one-touch buttons on the Duo60’s control panel. The programs include temperature, time, and pressure levels settings for cooking soup, meat or stew, beans or chili, poultry, sauté or simmering, rice, multigrain, porridge, steaming, slow cooking, warming, yogurt making, and conventional pressure cooking. If you decide to customize any of the programs to your own preferences, you can adjust any of the settings manually. Also, you can use the Amazon Alexa Instant Pot Skill for guidance in preparing more than 1,000 recipes with the Duo60.

The Duo60’s 18/8 food-grade stainless steel cooking pot has no chemical coating and a three-ply bottom to ensure even heat distribution.

Usually $100, the Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart cooker is on sale for $60 plus another $10 off with a checkbox coupon, lowering the price further to just $50. If you’re in the market for a pressure cooker, our recommendation is to grab this deal as soon as you see it. We have never seen this model has never been priced so low.

