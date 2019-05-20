Digital Trends
Amazon cut the prices for Cuisinart grills, griddles, and other outdoor cooking gear for one day, in plenty of time to order before Memorial Day weekend with discounts up to 55% off.

These are not outdoor kitchen-type grills or massive stainless steel structures that never move after installation. Amazon and Cuisinart specifically chose portable grills you can use in your backyard, take to the beach or campground, or pull out at tailgate parties. Four of the five grills (including one griddle) below are tabletop and the fifth folds up and rolls to and from your cooking spot of the day. Four of the Cuisinart units cook with gas; the fifth is a portable charcoal grill.

We rounded up the best discounts on Amazon’s special daily deals on Cuisinart outdoor grills. Whether you’re shopping for Dad or a grad or are ready to upgrade your outdoor cooking equipment, these five deals can help you save up to $101. These expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill — $101 off

1 of 4
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 240 all foods roll away gas grill 4
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 240 all foods roll away gas grill 2
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 240 all foods roll away gas grill 1
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 240 all foods roll away gas grill3

If you buy the Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, get ready to be invited to more cookouts and outdoor parties than before. This grill has a 15,000 BTU stainless steel loop burner to heat up its 240 square-inch porcelain enamel-coated cast iron cooking surface. Push-button ignition and an integrated temperature gauge come in handy when you’re cooking, and two 10-inch by 10-inch side tables hold condiments, tools, and ingredients waiting their turn on the grill. At just under 50 pounds, you could probably carry this grill around, but the roll-away feature is a huge bonus. Unlike the four other models in this post, you don’t need a table top to cook comfortably standing up.

Normally priced at $250, the Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill is just $149 during this one-=day sale. If you want a portable grill that you can take where you go and still cook on your feet, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Buy Now

Cuisinart CGG-180T Petite Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — $82 off

1 of 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 180t petit gourmet portable tabletop gas grill 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 180t petit gourmet portable tabletop gas grill 2
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 180t petit gourmet portable tabletop gas grill 1

The Cuisinart CGG-180T Petite Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill makes small a virtue. You can cook eight steaks, eight burgers, six to ten chicken breasts, or more than four pounds of fish on the 145-square-inch grilling area with the Petite Gourmet’s single 5,500 btw stainless steel burner. Aluminum legs and stabilizing feet adjust for a flat cooking surface, and the grill’s 13.5-pound weight won’t be a barrier to taking the grill along.

Usually $150, the Cuisinart CGG-180T Petite Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill is discounted 55% to $68 today only. If you’re looking for a super-lightweight gas grill that can still cook for a small crowd, take this chance to buy the Petite Gourmet at this attractive price.

Buy Now

Cuisinart CCG-190RB Portable Charcoal Grill — $20 off

1 of 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories ccg 190rb portable charcoal grill 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories ccg 190rb portable charcoal grill 2
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories ccg 190rb portable charcoal grill 1

The Cuisinart CCG-190RB Portable Charcoal Grill has one significant advantage over the other outdoor cookers in this daily deal roundup: you don’t need to lug a propane tank and hoses along when you take this portable grill with you. It cooks with charcoal so you’ll only need to carry the fuel, starter fluid, and a lighter, and the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill’s low cost and low 2-pound weight are compelling. The 150-square-inch grilling area is large enough for four to six burgers.

Regularly priced $40, the Cuisinart CCG-190RB Portable Charcoal Grill is just $20 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a lightweight, low cost grill or a backup for those times when you don’t want to bring along a propane tank, this could be the time to snap up a great deal.

Buy Now

Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill — $87 off

1 of 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 306 professional tabletop gas grill 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 306 professional tabletop gas grill 1
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories cgg 306 professional tabletop gas grill 2

If you want to step up your grilling game, the Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill is a top candidate. Weighing in at under 25 pounds, this grill has two 10,000 stainless steel burners that when combined can cook at up to 700 degrees. This grill has a locking lid, folding legs, and a convenient carrying handle for outdoor chefs, professional or otherwise, who want to take their cooking on the road — even if it’s just across the street.

Instead of its usual $200 price, Amazon cut the Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill to just $113 during this sale. If you want more control while you grill outdoors, click the buy button before midnight.

Buy Now

Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Griddle — $54 off

1 of 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories uisinart cgg 501 gourmet gas griddle 2
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories uisinart cgg 501 gourmet gas griddle 3
amazon drops prices for cuisinart grills smokers and bbq accessories uisinart cgg 501 gourmet gas griddle 1

Outdoor cooking isn’t only grilling. If you want to cook eggs, bacon, and hashbrowns for family or friends, a portable gas griddle is the best choice. The Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Griddle has two 10,000 BTU burners for its 285 square-inch cooking surface. Twist the control knobs to ignite and control the temperature of each burner individually. The griddle is made of thick, cold-rolled steel for consistent temperature and heat retention. The Cuisinart Gourmet Gas Griddle has an integrated hose ready to attach to a 20-pound propane tank.

Ordinarily $180, the Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Griddle is just $126 for this sale. If you would rather cook with a griddle than a grill, or if you want a griddle to put beside a grill for the ultimate outdoor cooking flexability, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a Cuisinaret portable outdoor griddle at a compelling price.

Buy Now

More great deals on Cuisinart outdoor cooking gear:

  • Cuisinart COS-118 Vertical 18″ Charcoal Smoker, $102 off
  • Cuisinart COS-244 Vertical 36″ Propane Smoker, $81 off
  • Cuisinart CGS-W13 Wooden Handle Tool Set, (13-Piece) $13 off
  • Cuisinart CGS-8036 Backyard BBQ Tool Set, (36-Piece) $19 off
  • Cuisinart CMC-262 Meat Pulling/Shredding Claws, $11 off
