Share

Smart homes thrive on smart plugs, so we found the best deals on Amazon right now for smart plugs you can use with Amazon Echo and Google Home.

After you configure a smart speaker that lets you talk to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you’ll inevitably think of capabilities to add to your smart home. You may want to add security devices like locks, lights, and alarm systems. Perhaps you’ll focus on enhancing your home entertainment system to manage television, streaming video services, and music. Maybe you’ll focus on putting Alexa or Google Assistant in every room for easy access to your digital assistant for reference, research, and reminders. Possibly you’ll add devices to your smart home just for fun. Regardless of the purpose, most devices you add to your smart home require smart plugs.

Smart plugs are not all the same. Some smart plugs work on proprietary networks and require a special hub while others connect to Wi-Fi directly. Smart plugs differ by size, capacity — which generally means having either one or two sockets — and the inclusion of push-button switches. Many plugs have associated mobile apps for extra features such as scheduling and energy consumption monitoring. Some plugs are compatible with every smart home platform and wireless standard you can think of, while others have more specific connectivity restrictions.

We found the best discounts available today for smart plugs from Amazon and put them all in one place. To be included, smart plugs had to be compatible with Amazon Echo or Google Home, or both. Because new smart plug brands seem to appear every day, we only looked at plugs with four-star or higher average Amazon customer reviews — and yes, we know rating systems aren’t always perfect. Lastly, the smart plugs had to be on sale and available for shipping today.

Whether you’re shopping for smart plugs to build out your smart home configuration or you’re just getting started, these five deals can help you save up to $23.

Previous Next 1 of 5

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart WiFi Plug connects directly to Wi-Fi and doesn’t require a hub. The single socket plug works with voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well as Microsoft Cortana. In addition, you can manage the plug with the free Kasa mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices. Extra features include scheduling lights to turn on and off to maintain the appearance of your presence when you’re away and scenes to control a variety of devices with one push of the plug’s single button.

Normally priced at $40, the Kasa Smart WiFi Plug is discounted 58 percent to just $17 for this sale. If you need or want a versatile smart plug, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price.

Buy Now

Previous Next 1 of 4

Take everything we said about the Kasa Wi-Fi plug above and put it all in a smaller form factor. TP-Link’s Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini has the advantage of covering less of the outlet into which it’s plugged, so you can use two mini plugs in a two-socket outlet or free up the second socket for another purpose. Like the other Kasa smart plug, the Mini works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana as well as the Kasa mobile app.

The Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini by TP-Link 2-pack is regularly $45, but the price is cut to $40 during this sale. If you want all the Kasa features without taking up as much room, this smart plug has a competitive cost per plug.

Buy Now

Previous Next 1 of 4

The GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Receptacle Outlet requires a Z-Wave hub, which is not included. The tamper-resistant outlet works with all LED, CFL, Halogen, and incandescent light bulbs and with small appliances for scheduling, custom scenes, and simple on-off control. One of the two outlets is an always-on AC pass-through outlet, and the other supports Z-Wave. In-wall installation is required as well as a neutral wire. You’ll still need a Z-wave hub, but you can control this outlet with your voice with Amazon Alexa.

Normally $50, the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Receptacle Outlet is $40 in this sale. If you want an in-wall smart plug to reduce outlet clutter and you use Z-wave devices with a hub, this is your choice.

Buy Now

Previous Next 1 of 6

Buying in bulk is often appealing because, simply, you can save money. That’s certainly the case with the WiFi Smart Plug, Maxcio Smart Outlet 4-pack. The Maxcio plugs are IFTTT-enabled and Amazon Echo and Google Home compatible. You can control lights and appliances remotely with the SmartLife app, plus you can set on-off schedules, or set the plugs to turn on and off automatically at dusk and dawn, and you can share the app control with family members. This plug doesn’t require a hub.

Usually priced $50, the WiFi Smart Plug, Maxcio Smart Outlet 4-pack is just $36 during the sale or $9 per plug. If you want to take advantage of small bulk buying, here’s a chance to save money without making compromises.

Buy Now

Previous Next 1 of 3

Those of you who wish to extend your smart homes outside will quickly learn that most smart plugs are rated for indoor use only. Not so with the iClever Outdoor Smart Plug IC-BS06 Wi-Fi Smart Switch, a smart plug with two smart plugs in one device dongle. The iClever Outdoor Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use this device as a landscape lighting or holiday decoration timer. In addition to power surge and overheating protection, this plug is water resistant, so you don’t need to worry if it rains and you can install it within reach of irrigation systems without concern

Normally $28, the iClever Outdoor Smart Plug is just $26 during this sale, a small discount but savings nevertheless that lets you take control of lights and more outside your home.

Buy Now