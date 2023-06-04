 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for just $8 this weekend

Albert Bassili
By
Bose SoundTouch and Echo Dot bundle

The Amazon Echo is a great device for expanding your Amazon ecosystem, especially if you have any smart home peripherals, like the Amazon Ring or Echo Show. Unfortunately, the latest Amazon Echo devices can be prohibitively expensive if you want to grab more than one, which is why we think this deal from Woot on the 2nd Gen Echo Dot is great. While the units are refurbished and might have some blemishes, Amazon renewed them and only cost $8, which is a steal.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)

While it doesn’t have the higher audio quality of the latest Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot 2nd generation is still a great device, especially since you can use it as a standalone speaker to stream audio. That said, the speakers aren’t that powerful or have high audio fidelity, especially in today’s market, but what you’re really after is access to Alexa. With the Alexa Skill Kit and smart home APIs, there’s a lot you can do, from changing lights, turning switches on and off, and essentially using any device that can be connected to a smart home ecosystem. You can even put in Amazon orders through the Echo Dot, which is an interesting feature, although we’re not sure how often you will use it.

Besides that, you can also access a few streaming apps like Spotify and Pandora through Alexa, which is an excellent feature, since you won’t have to pull out your phone to get some music going. You can even connect it through Bluetooth with a higher-end speaker that doesn’t have music streaming, so in a way, it’s also a cheap way to get online access to normal speakers. Another great feature that’s great if you have a family is that you can use the echo dot as an intercom; that way, you can speak to any other Echo Dot device and ask for help with a chore or let everybody know dinner is ready, which is why picking up a couple of these is great.

Related

All in all, the Echo Dot 2nd Generation is a bit on the older side, but it still has many excellent features you can use, especially since it’s only going for $8 on Woot, meaning you can grab up to three. Even so, if you’d rather go for the latest generation, take a look at our breakdown between the 2nd-gen vs. 3rd-gen Echo Dot to see if it’s worth it, and check out some of these other great Echo Dot deals if you’d rather go for something newer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Nest Learning Thermostat price just dropped from $249 to $185
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.

Make your home smarter with the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which is currently available from Amazon's Woot with a 26% discount. Instead of $249, you'll only have to pay $185 for the device, for savings of $64. Time is running out on the offer though, so if you don't want to miss out on the discount, it's highly recommended that you push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat
If you want to reduce your electricity bills by optimizing your hearing and cooling schedules, you'll want to equip your home with a smart thermostat like the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Once it's installed into your home's HVAC system, its impressive learning capabilities kick in -- after you set your preferred temperature, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat will monitor your movement around the house, and will make adjustments to the temperature settings depending on the time of day and your habits. In addition to this auto-schedule feature, it can also detect when everyone leaves so that electricity won't be wasted on heating or cooling when nobody's home.

Read more
Amazon’s $20 Echo Dot deal is back, complete with free music
amazon offers 99 dot for auto renewal music unlimited subscription echo 3rd gen 0 and 1 month of 7 with 4

Technically speaking, Amazon's older Echo devices are just as good as the newer models, and they all feature the Alexa smart assistant built-in. Some of the best Amazon deals include offers on the Echo smart speakers, and there's even a dedicated guide for Amazon Echo deals currently available. This next offer is worth calling out separately, however, as it adds a little extra to sweeten the deal. You can grab the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker for just $20, which is an incredible price on its own, and saves you about $20 to boot. Currently, Amazon is offering up to 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited free with your purchase -- make sure you're logged in to see the deal! As Music Unlimited is getting more expensive this year this is a great way to get in for a steal.

Why You Should Buy the Amazon Echo Dot
Our celebrity reviewer, Caleb Denison gave the smart speaker high marks in his Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen review, back in 2019. At the time, he praised it for its exceptional sound quality, intelligent onboard assistant thanks to Alexa, improved style and aesthetics, and better microphone sensitivity. Although the Echo ecosystem has come a long way since then, with the Echo Dot 5th Gen being one of the latest, the older models are still a solid entry point, and great for anyone that doesn't have a smart speaker in their home yet.

Read more
This sale gets you an AeroGarden Smart Garden from $45
The AeroGarden Harvest on a countertop beside the sink.

Woot has a great sale right now for anyone keen to develop an indoor garden in their home. A range of AeroGarden equipment is on sale including the AeroGarden Sprout, Harvest Slim, and Harvest Elite Slim. As makers of some of the best indoor smart gardens, AeroGarden is a brand you can trust. With some excellent prices available, we've taken a little look at what each part of the indoor garden kit can provide you with. As with all Woot deals, Amazon Prime members get free shipping while all the deals are time-limited and definitely end when the allocated stock sells out -- whichever comes first.
AeroGarden Sprout -- $45

The AeroGarden Sprout offers room for up to three plants to be grown at a time with those plants able to reach the lofty heights of 10 inches tall. A sleek and modern design offers up a new silent pump and simple soft-touch buttons for controlling the lights or resetting plant food reminders for you. Said lights are energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights that tune to the specific needs of your plants to ensure the best level of photosynthesis. The device also comes with a gourmet herb seed kit including Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill.

Read more